This is, without a doubt, my favorite time of the year.
I’ve written about my love for cold weather and snow before, but I think the real reason I love this time of year so much is everything that comes with the holiday season. I enjoy spending time with loved ones, perusing the holiday craft markets, taking in the decorations and, quite frankly, taking time to recharge for next year.
I am fortunate that this has been a pretty good year in my life, all things considered. That said, I don’t feel like I have really taken time to stop and smell the roses, as they say. I know I am not alone in feeling this way, but without fail it seems I always find myself zooming through the year only for the calendar to hit December and leave me wondering where the time went.
It’s a shame, really.
I think if there’s anything we learn in life, it’s that life is unpredictable and it’s important to enjoy moments while they’re here. I’m sure a lot of people, myself included, can relate to wishing we were more present in a moment sometimes.
And so here I am again, shocked that we’re only two weeks from starting another trip around the sun and wondering where all the days went — wondering if I made the most of the last year.
I have a weeklong vacation (at home) scheduled for the end of the year, and I’m really looking forward to having time to just relax and reflect on my 25th year of life.
Maybe more than anything I’m looking forward to a week of being able to enjoy my favorite time of year, maybe go ice skating and visit the Speedway in Lights or take a day trip somewhere I haven’t been in a while. Maybe, if it’s still not snowing here, I’ll take a day (or two) to go hunt some snow.
Regardless, I’m going to make sure I take time to enjoy it, whether I’m traveling to see some snow or hanging out with my pets at home.
I hope that next year I can be a little bit more intentional about slowing down to enjoy life, especially around my favorite time of the year.
This is my last column of 2022, and it has certainly been a fun one. I’m hoping to get back into the cooking columns more next year, as there is a serious backlog of recipes I need to try. I hope everyone has a great rest of 2022!
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.