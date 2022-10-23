When my friend texted me about a stray cat running loose at her job, I thought it was a pretty funny thing to have happen at work.
I didn’t consider what might happen to the cat once it was caught, and I certainly didn’t think of taking him in myself. I figured he’d end up going to a shelter or, ideally, one of my friend’s coworkers would keep the cat. I love cats, but I am allergic to most — especially ones with short hair.
After three days of the cat running loose in the store, they finally caught him in the pet food aisle, eating a bag of cat food he’d gotten into. Ironic.
But, once they caught him, there was nobody who would could take him in, at least not permanently. He was temporarily staying with one of my friend’s coworkers, but they already had several cats and couldn’t keep him. My friend asked if I could take him, or knew somebody who could, because she didn’t think she had the space for a second cat. Taking in a stray can also be a costly endeavor, at least upfront when you have to pay for vaccines, a litany of tests and a spay/neuter.
Our plan, which in hindsight wasn’t the best, was for me to pick up the cat from their workplace, take it to my friend’s apartment and leave him in the bathroom until she got off work a couple hours later. Then, she’d work on introducing the stray cat to her cat and we’d figure things out from there.
I was supposed to meet my friend and her coworkers to pick up the cat around 3 p.m., but by this point our plan was starting to fall apart and my friend wasn’t sure if she could keep the cat herself. Up until this point, I hadn’t even entertained the idea of keeping the cat myself because I didn’t think I could handle another animal in addition to my dog.
That went out the door pretty quick once I met the cat, which was the sweetest and most affectionate stray kitten I have ever met. And once the idea of keeping him entered my mind, knowing he didn’t really have a good place to go, I had no choice but to take in the cat.
I drove to my mom’s house with the cat in tow so she could help me give the cat a bath, and from there took a trip to Walmart to pick up some supplies for a cat I was totally unprepared to adopt.
It now been about five weeks since I adopted him, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision to take him in. He’s got long hair, so I have not really had any problems with my allergies. I did take him to my veterinarian earlier this month to get him checked out. It wasn’t a cheap visit (they never are), but he had a mostly clean bill of health in that he has no diseases, but did have ear mites and has/had roundworms.
Eleven likes to use Murphy's tail as a toy. He doesn't enjoy it that much.
He goes back to the vet on Oct. 24, where he’ll hopefully be cleared of his worms and ear mites and get his rabies shot. I also have to get him neutered, which I’ll probably do in a couple months once he’s older, as he’s just five or six months old. Aside from that, things have been going well so far, and he’s even getting along well with my dog, Murphy — though I think Murphy would disagree with that, given that he treats Murphy’s tail like a toy.
I’m hoping that once he gets through his next vet appointment I’ll be able to stop keeping him locked in my spare room when I’m gone. I’m not worried about him messing things up around the house or anything like that, but I am worried Murphy might try and get into his litter box and get infected with worms, too. I let him out whenever I am home to keep an eye on things, but once his worms are gone he’ll be free to roam the house when I am gone.
I have named him, too, despite the fact I haven’t referred to him by his name in this column yet. It took a week or so to come up with one I liked, but I chose Eleven, a name suggested by my friend. I know most people immediately hear that name and think about the TV show “Stranger Things,” but that’s not where his name came from. In fact, I haven’t even seen the show.
He’s named Eleven because that’s what aisle he was found in inside the store, and it was too perfect for me to pass up on.
I cannot adequately put into words how much I enjoy having him around, and though it’s not been a seamless process introducing Murphy and Eleven, I am confident they’ll be best friends before long. At least I hope they will be. They have cuddled a couple of times already, which I think is a good sign.
Eleven, however, wasn’t the only stray that came into my life recently. Up until recently, I had a stray cat that I had been taking care of in my neighborhood — giving it food and water and making sure I gave it plenty of pets and attention. I named her Biscuits, because she never stops picking her feet up and down.
As much as I wanted to give her a home, I was way too allergic to her. She was a short-haired cat, and she triggered my allergies really bad. But, I couldn’t just let her be a stray outside. I heard from a neighbor she’d been recently abandoned by another neighbor who moved. I don’t know whether that was true or not, but I can say she always tried to get inside my house whenever I came out to sit with her.
For weeks, she’d greet me every time she heard my car pull in the driveway. And every night, after I went inside to get ready for bed and turned out the porch light, she’d sit outside meowing, desperately wanting to come inside. I made a post on Facebook asking if anybody I knew could take in a stray. I called the animal shelter for advice, but they — like many shelters around us — are full to the brim with animals and couldn’t take in another.
I mentioned it to two of my coworkers, and to my surprise, one said they would foster her temporarily. It turned out temporarily was just one night, as another one of my coworkers has now given her a permanent, loving home.
So, if you’ve been thinking about adopting a cat, this is your sign to go ahead and do it. Our shelters are full, and there are plenty of cats (and dogs) who are in need of a great and loving home. It’s only been a few weeks since I adopted Eleven, but I couldn’t be happier bringing him into my home.
He’s made my life a lot happier, and I know there’s plenty of amazing pets out there who could do the same for somebody else.
