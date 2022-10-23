When my friend texted me about a stray cat running loose at her job, I thought it was a pretty funny thing to have happen at work.

I didn’t consider what might happen to the cat once it was caught, and I certainly didn’t think of taking him in myself. I figured he’d end up going to a shelter or, ideally, one of my friend’s coworkers would keep the cat. I love cats, but I am allergic to most — especially ones with short hair.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you