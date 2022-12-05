You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner.
Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
I am proud to say that, with the existence of sanitation-conscious restaurateurs and the Public Health Service, I’m still here, as is my dining partner and our friends, the dine-around bunch. Together, they and I have visited restaurants, diners, cafes, food trucks and barbecue joints of interest in the Mountain Empire.
Guided by our principle of “Eating Fearlessly,” we’ve all had a lot of good food and fun, with nary an upset tummy to show from it.
This week’s “Worth the Drive” nominee is Casa Express in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Here’s some history:
Casa Express is an offshoot of restaurateurs Driss Yousfi and Abdul Elmoumne’s superb Casa Nostra restaurant of Colonial Heights, Tennessee.
The opening of Casa Express this past September has split the team of Yousfi and Elmoumne, with Elmoumne taking the helm of Casa Express in Greeneville, while Yousfi retains proprietorship of Casa Nostra in Colonial Heights.
But don’t worry about the separation; it just means Yousfi’s and Elmoumne’s business is growing.
First impressions
From Johnson City, take U.S. Highway 11-E south to Greeneville, Tennessee. Once in Greeneville, keep an eye out for Tusculum Boulevard, (Tennessee Highway 351 South) where it branches off U.S. 11-E and passes near Greeneville Community Hospital’s main complex. Stay on Tusculum Boulevard until you see Brainerd Road intersecting on your left. Casa Express is on your right, liveried in a not-unpleasant orange/umber paint job. There is plenty of parking all around the building.
Inside is a large open dining area with 12 four-seat booths around the perimeter and four long tables down the center, each seating eight patrons. Being that Casa Express has been open since late September of this year, the decor is spare but pleasant and the background music appropriately Top 40 rock ’n’ roll. A large chilled cake and pastry display case filled with suitably yummy third or fourth course offerings is positioned on the dining area’s central axis. In front is the cashier/carry-out counter, with the capacious kitchen just behind it, and a hallway to two clean restrooms nearby.
Selections
Our friendly server Tanya met my dining partner and me at the front door, quickly found the two of us a table and took our drink orders, all within about three minutes of our arrival.
While we were contemplating our menu options, Tanya was very patient with us, seeing to her other customers while keeping an eye on our table.
For our salad course, I chose a Casa Express grilled chicken salad ($13). My dining partner picked a 10-inch Casa Express Brooklyn Bridge pizza ($9) as our starter, and a 10-inch steak calzone ($8.50) as our main course.
How it tastes
The Brooklyn Bridge pizza was simple but luscious, being one of Casa Express’ in-house pizza doughs topped with torn spinach leaves, chopped Texas white onions, some nicely pungent feta cheese and a nice blanket of melted mozzarella cheese. Very tasty.
My grilled chicken salad was a deliciously marinated chicken breast sliced into several easy-eating strips, nestled on a bed of lettuce, sliced purple onion rings, cucumbers and banana peppers, with a sprinkling of sliced mushroom pieces added for an earthy tone. A drizzling of Casa Express’s house-made Greek salad dressing only improved my grilled chicken salad from “tasty” to “yummy.”
Lastly, my dining partner and I turned to our main course, the steak and onions calzone. The same in-house pizza dough is filled with sliced flank steak strips, followed by chopped white onions and mozzarella cheese before being folded in half and crimped round the edges. With air holes sliced into its top, our calzone took a brief trip through the Casa Express pizza oven, emerging with crust golden brown, crispy-crunchy and truly scrumptious.
The bottom line
Offering excellent food and exemplary service in comfortable surroundings are the hallmarks of any restaurant operated by the team of Driss Yousfi and Abdul Elmoumne. With Elmoumne in charge, Greeneville’s Casa Express is sure to be a big success.
Why not take a pleasant drive over to Greeneville and give your taste buds something to thank you for?