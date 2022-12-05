You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner.

Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video