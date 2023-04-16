Column Logo

Toni: I turn 65 in May and am covered by my wife’s employer group health insurance. I’m fighting stage 3 kidney cancer, and the prognosis is good since I am participating in a clinical trial for a new cancer medication that costs over $20,000 per month. With this trial, I am paying $0 for a drug that is curing my cancer. I am not planning to enroll in Medicare until my wife retires when she turns 65 in 2 years. I am concerned about Medicare’s prescription drug plan and Medicare’s donut hole. Can you please explain Medicare and clinical trials and what I should do? Thanks, Toni. — Matthew

Matthew:

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you