It is always a pleasure to dine at a restaurant where the food is delicious, and the service is top notch.
Such a place is Miso Teriyaki House’s restaurant in Boones Creek.
The decor is pleasant, quiet and comfortable.
The food they serve is Asian, and delicious.
The service is quite remarkable.
First impressions
From Johnson City, take North Roan Street (Tenn. Highway 36) north out of town to Boones Creek.
Go through the stoplight at Boones Creek Road.
You will see a row of storefronts on your left, with Miso Teriyaki House occupying the white stand-alone building at the end of the row.
There is plenty of parking around the building for you to choose from.
Entrance into the restaurant is through the main door on the north side of the building. Once inside, you will find the restaurant’s kitchen and restroom access is on your right, with a dining area accommodating 50 or so customers is on your left.
My dining partner, the Retiree and I had dined previously at the Miso House in Elizabethton and the one that used to be on State of Franklin Road. On both occasions, we were pleased with food, ambience and service that we encountered, and were pretty confident we would receive the same at Miso’s Boones Creek location. We were greeted by our server Michael who showed us to our table and took our drinks order.
Selections
Though Miso Teriyaki House is best known for its maki and nigiri sushi preparation, they also have a very good menu of traditional Asian stir fry offerings as well.
For starters, I ordered one of Miso’s appetizer Starter Plates ($7.99) so the three of us had something to munch on while we were pondering our supper choices.
Our friend the Retiree is not at all fond of sushi, announcing that her supper for the evening would be Miso’s version of Orange Chicken ($9.49).
My dining partner was on a shrimp kick, and ordered a plate of Miso’s House Shrimp ($9.99), subbing steamed broccoli for the usual sautéed zucchini and onions, and costing an additional 99 cents for doing so.
The choice for my evening repast was a six-piece order of shrimp tempura maki sushi ($7.99).
How it tastes
Through the entire ordering process, Michael stood there at our table, listening intently and not writing anything down.
“Here’s a proud soul,” I thought to myself. “Let’s see how badly our orders get mixed up when our friend Michael serves them to the three of us.”
I needn’t have worried.
Michael not only got all three orders correct, he served them correctly to the person who ordered them.
We were all pleased with the appetizer plate, a selection of several pairs of the appetizers served at Miso. I was taken with the pork gyoza (pot stickers), while the Retiree enjoyed the crunch in the Crab Rangoon “purses.” My dining partner opined that Miso’s egg rolls were on their way to being her favorite appetizer.
Our friend the Retiree was pleased with her order of Orange Chicken stir fry, especially when served on fried rice with a side order of sweetened carrots.
My dining partner was particularly fond of her House Shrimp entree, a savory mixture of plump shrimp in teriyaki sauce served over fried rice with the steamed broccoli on the side.
I was well-served with my tempura shrimp maki roll. The shrimp were sizable at three inches in length and about a half-inch thick. The shrimp had been properly de-veined (always a plus in sushi) were then dipped in a panko batter, deep-fried and then rolled in sticky sushi rice together with some julienned cucumber and sliced avocado, all wrapped in nori paper before being dusted with toasted two-color sesame seeds. The shrimp’s tail meat was easy to extract with just a squeeze of thumb and forefinger, and the pickled ginger was delicious.
Michael was a particularly friendly server, equally helpful in explaining the menu and also in re-filling our glasses when necessary.
The bottom line
This is a very nice restaurant. The decor is comfortable without being too forward or distracting. The flat-screen TVs, while on, had their sound kept at a low level. The service was excellent; Michael is to be commended for doing such a great job with my two table mates and I.
Lastly, the food was well-prepared, presented and delicious.
So, here are my thanks to Michael and his fellow workers at Miso Teriyaki House, still one of the best-kept secrets of dining in Boones Creek.