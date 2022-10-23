Bella didn’t come when I called her from the back door. I called again. I whistled. I shouted. No Bella.
“What the Hay?” I thought. “What’s goin’ on?”
I found her lying next to the settee, in her usual spot. She looked up at me with dark eyes. She appeared confused, as if she didn’t know it was time for her afternoon walk.
Jeff. Bella, come on. Let’s go for a walk.
Bella. I’m tired, Jeff. You go ahead.
Jeff. Me go ahead? Oh, come on. You love to walk. We’ll go around the Juvenile Courthouse. You can smell the pollinator garden.
Bella. I can’t. I’m tired. And my hip hurts.
Jeff. Walking is part of your life. We gotta get you out there so you can relieve yourself. You can’t just lay around here all day.
Bella. Why not? I’m tired of walking. I’m really tired.
Jeff. Come on! Please get up so we can walk around the block. It’s not very far.
Bella. Maybe not for you. But my back and my hip are killing me. I don’t want to walk today.
Jeff. Look. If you walk with me, even just a half-a-block, I’ll give you a bacon-liver jerky strip.
Bella. OK. But I am really hurting today.
She started to get up. But she struggled. I could see the arthritis was bothering her.
We always knew that she had hip problems, ever since she came to us five years ago. She is a senior dog, and we noticed right away that she carries about 70% of her weight on her front legs.
She has the stance of a bulldog, with wide-set shoulders. It’s almost as if her rear legs are unimportant. But when she runs, which is infrequent, we could see that she uses all four legs as well as she can. We love to see her run, which happens a couple times a year.
Although she is somewhat disabled, she perseveres. She has her mission, which is to protect her pack and lead them to salvation. She barks at impertinent strangers who come to our door. She growls at people walking down the sidewalk, even if they’re across the street. She walks four or more times every day, patrolling the neighborhood for miscreants.
She has her walking routes: sometimes into the Gump, sometimes around the Juvenile Courthouse, or lately, just up and down Watauga Avenue. And we follow her lead, holding her leash, watching her uncoordinated gait as she walks in front of us. Always in front of us, because she is the leader of the pack.
Now, as I looked at her, I could see she was unable to fulfill her mission. I bent over and helped her to stand and we headed out the door for our walk.
Jeff. We don’t have to walk to the moon, Bella. Just down to the corner and back.
Bella. Maybe I could do that.
Jeff. You are a good dog, you know.
Bella. Right. You, too.
Jeff. Maybe you don’t get it, Bella. You have unlocked something in me. Something I don’t have the words to describe. Maybe it’s the connection I feel to you.
Bella. Why do you always have to describe your life? Just live it, alright?
Jeff. I suppose I want to record it. So other people will learn from my life. That’s a good thing, I suppose.
Bella. Yeah, Jeff, but it’s not the most important thing. The most important thing is just to feel it. Live it and feel it. You know?
Jeff. Bella, I depend on you. For what, I am not sure. But I want you to know that.
Bella. I know, I know. I keep the postman at bay, right? And the UPS driver. I’ll kill ’em to protect you. But, I’m tired. Do you know what I am talkin’ about here? I am tired. I wanna go home.
So we turned around and she led me home. Everyone was OK; the pack was safe, and we could rest tonight. I gave her a bacon-liver jerky strip.
In the following days, I took her advice. I tried to just feel life. I knew that meant being open to new experiences and new people and new ideas. And it meant being vulnerable. Maybe I could do that.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is a retired Unitarian Universalist minister.