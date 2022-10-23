Jeff Briere

Rev. Jeff Briere, Community Voices

Bella didn’t come when I called her from the back door. I called again. I whistled. I shouted. No Bella.

“What the Hay?” I thought. “What’s goin’ on?”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.

Tags

Recommended for you