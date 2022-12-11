Truck December

Just checking out my rear end.

 NATHAN BAKER/johnson city press

In an inspirational commencement address, Adm. William McRaven told the 2014 gradua2ting class from the University of Texas at Austin, “if you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”

Folks, up until now, my bed has been in disarray, and I can only imagine it’s the reason I haven’t yet realized my full potential.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video