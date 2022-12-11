In an inspirational commencement address, Adm. William McRaven told the 2014 gradua2ting class from the University of Texas at Austin, “if you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”
Folks, up until now, my bed has been in disarray, and I can only imagine it’s the reason I haven’t yet realized my full potential.
Yes, McRaven, a Navy officer known to be a stickler for regulations, was extolling the virtue of a neat and trim bunk, but I’m concerned with a different bed.
The bed I’ve made and now must lie in is attached to a little grubby truck.
When I bought the compact truck, a mid-70s Japanese import rebadged as a Ford Courier, last year in Georgia it was missing the tailgate. The owner, who got the truck from his grandpa, said as far back as he could remember it didn’t have one.
That missing piece — not the only thing missing but the largest and most visible omission — has been bugging me. All due respect to The Eagles, but my Lord, flatbed Fords aside, a truck bed without a tailgate is hardly a bed at all.
I’ve been on the hunt for a replacement since I bought it, but one of the problems with owning an obscure older vehicle that wasn’t very popular is difficulty finding parts. Some common mechanical parts are available, but things like reproduction body panels are out of the question.
I’ve given several area junkyard operators belly laughs when I tell them the vehicle I’m searching for. They just aren’t around anymore.
So a few weeks ago when a tailgate popped up on ebay with a reasonable starting price and shipping that wouldn’t break the bank, I put a bid in. A few days later, as the one and only bidder, I had bought myself an early Christmas present.
It arrived a few days later wrapped in foam and plastic inside a 4-foot cardboard box. As soon as I shut the door behind the postal worker, I tore off the packaging and wondered at the steel slab inside.
It is uncanny how closely the amount of dirt, rust and paint on the replacement tailgate match the “patina” on my truck. It’s so close that if you told me you have proof that the gate and my truck were separated a few years back only to be sold to me later individually, I’d believe you.
I got a few bolt and screw options from the local hardware store and tried to match the look of what would have fastened it to the truck originally. I debated using stronger bolts, but unless it seems to be a strength issue down the road, I used thick metric machine screws.
It looks great on the truck with the big refrigerator handle latches, and the metallic slam and creak of the old-school gate fit right in with the noisy door hinges.
I doubt it would pass muster by military standards, but at least I can now tell Admiral McRaven that my bed is in order.