Appalachia’s version of Mother Nature could teach Impressionist painters like Renoir and Seurat a thing or two about the true use of light in a natural setting.

For use of color, Monsieur Monet’s “Water Lilies” cannot compare with that found on a drive through the Mountain Empire during October and November. On my daily commute, I see many different colors be-daubing the foliage that lines my route; some of which are so striking they defy description.

