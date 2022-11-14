The Chicken Souvlaki, which was an easily handled and scrumptious sandwich, was accompanied by Greek potatoes. They were tossed with oregano, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder and some of the souvlaki’s chicken juices.
Mystery Diner
Mystery found his spanakopita appetizer to be quite good.
Appalachia’s version of Mother Nature could teach Impressionist painters like Renoir and Seurat a thing or two about the true use of light in a natural setting.
For use of color, Monsieur Monet’s “Water Lilies” cannot compare with that found on a drive through the Mountain Empire during October and November. On my daily commute, I see many different colors be-daubing the foliage that lines my route; some of which are so striking they defy description.
It is fortunate to have my dining partner along on such occasions. I have been both fascinated and pleased with her artistic knowledge about what colors best complement each other. Then our conversation shifts smoothly into forestry and horticulture, specifically which trees would be needed to create the desired color mixture’s effect.
Take that, Mr. Frederick Law Olmstead.
Recently, after a particularly spectacular drive down Carroll Creek Road, we pulled into Mad Greek International, a pleasant place to review our notes and have a bite to eat.
First impressions
In north Johnson City, take State of Franklin Road to the stop-lighted intersection with West Oakland Avenue and Greenline Road, and turn right onto West Oakland Avenue. After turning right, take the next left from West Oakland Avenue onto Franklin Terrace Road. Take the third entrance on the right, into Mad Greek’s parking lot.
The Johnson City version of Mad Greek owes much to its Bristol, Tennessee, location. The dining area is cordoned into three sub-areas seating about 100 or more diners, while the patio in the side yard can accommodate another 40 or so. The host and carry-out counter is fronted by a glassed-in display cooler showcasing a variety of cakes, pies and other suitable desserts. There is also a corridor to the restrooms nearby, and the restaurant’s bar is located along the dining area’s north wall. The décor is “Faux Mediterranean,” with a delightfully noisy fountain in the central promenade.
Selections
Though I am a fan of Greek cuisine’s spanakopita (Greek spinach pie), the idea of chowing down on a full-sized entrée of it before 6 p.m. was not attractive to me. My dining partner suggested, and our server Kyle agreed, that my best option would be to order a Mad Greek spanakopita appetizer ($9.99) instead. My dining partner chose the chicken souvlaki ($10.99), with a side order of Greek potatoes.
How it tastes
My spanakopita appetizer was quite good, being two dessert-sized turnovers of very flaky phyllo dough stuffed with chopped and boiled spinach leaves mixed with feta cheese and deep-fried, then served topped with more feta and accompanied with a simple salad of lettuce, chopped tomato and onion, with a side of nutty-tasting hummus for dipping; all very nice indeed.
My dining partner’s chicken souvlaki was strips of marinated white meat chicken quickly grilled and served with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and a white cucumber tzatziki sauce for taste. Fold the mixture of chicken and veggies into a soft and fluffy pita bread and you’ve got an easily handled and scrumptious sandwich.
Her Greek potatoes appeared to be of the buttery-tasting Yukon Gold variety, cubed and then tossed with oregano, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder and (I think) some of the souvlaki’s grilled chicken juices, with a drizzle of tzatziki sauce swirled in for extra flavor. All in all, the Greek potatoes made for a very nice side order for my dining partner’s entrée.
The bottom line
After an afternoon’s drive in search of fall colors, a stop at Johnson City’s Mad Greek International is a good idea. The dining areas are expansive and comfortable, the décor is pleasant, the service both excellent and unobtrusive and the food interesting, well-prepared and delicious.
I can think of no better way to enjoy the change of seasons in the Mountain Empire.