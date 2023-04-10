The Night Sky

After having a variety of astronomical conjunctions over the past few months, we have a relatively quiet April.

Jupiter now sits behind the sun; however, Venus is still shining brightly in the evening western sky. On the nights of April 10 and 11, Venus sits just to the left of the Pleiades star cluster in Taurus. The Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters, due to its naked-eye seven brightest stars, sits about 440 light years from our solar system. It is among the nearest and brightest star clusters in the sky.

