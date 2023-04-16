Before it was too late, I thought I should write a bit about my own reading from last year. These are my own recommendations,which do not reflect anything but my own tastes. So, below, the not-so-famous, the not-so number-ones, in no particular order, favored reads from 2022:
“The Sandman (Vol. 1)” by Neil Gaiman was the only graphic novel I have ever read in earnest. Long and detailed and full of invention and twists, “Sandman” is well written and vividly drawn. Realize that the artwork displaces pages of text and narrative. Just like any other novel it needs careful reading and careful viewing. And like any other novel, a given graphic novel is not always a winner. Gaiman writes wickedly crazy stories that sometimes translate well to graphic. If you don’t like Gaiman, then pass this one by.
Giving a graphic novel a try is a big step. Take your time, pay attention to the graphics, and stop often. Let it soak into your head.
“What Moves The Dead” by T. Kingfisher is her retelling of Poe’s “Fall of the House of Usher” which you should also read. She has taken Poe’s single sentence about the reason for the fall and turned it into a small novel that is easy on the brain. Like the original, and very unlike the graphics, this is text-deep and requires reader imagination.
That she builds a very inventive background to the basic story makes it all the more interesting. Look out for a few twists and turns that Poe never thought about! All this makes for a good, creepy, fun read.
“Tortilla Flat” by John Steinbeck was the only classic for the year. Written using at least three adult voices, Steinbeck does what a good novelist does well. He tells a story of people and their lives. Why he chose different narrative voices is at first puzzling and a bit off- putting. There are many criticisms of “Tortilla Flat” and reading one or two might help the reader get into the book and understand the scheme.
Steinbeck thrives on details and avoids judgments. It is refreshing to read fiction not stuck in a genre. Steinbeck also had the luxury of writing about where he lived. I don’t think that works much anymore.
“Sinkable” by Daniel Stone is about shipwrecks, not the most exciting topic. Stone leads us on a fantastic journey of the obsessions with the litter on the bottom of the ocean, in particular the Titanic. This is where his strange cast of characters helps prove the line that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.
Stone puts in all the necessary detail and support to help understand accidents at sea and some of the peculiarities of humans who insist on floating on water. There are a lot of shipwrecks in places we might not always think of. It helps to understand that there is much more water to sink in than we might expect, too.
“The Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel blends time-travel with human desires for stability. Between the two, something has to give. She has this knack for turning the story back on itself without any effort, which defines the better stories. This smoothness looks easy. The story is intense and a bit scary but very well done.
St. John Mandel writes some strange stuff. How this plot drilled into her head would make a good question. Blending scientific theory with fantasy takes some peculiar thinking. Understandably, readers have to really exercise their imaginations. St. John Mandel seems to use her imagination better than some other writers. But like any good novel, the humans are the interesting part.
“The Inspector and Silence” by Hakan Nesser is a much-better-than-average police procedural, set in Sweden. So different and well done it doesn’t want to fit into my regular thinking of the genre. That lack of fit is a big plus for crime fiction. It is nice to read something new and different. The story plods, of course. The American trend toward gratuitous sex and violence is absent.
The Scandinavian writers have a very different take on police procedural than do the Americans or the British. Nesser seems to want us to first see life in a corner of the world and then see how crime unexpectedly arrives at the door.
Two titles that do not need further praise: “The Oregon Trail” by Rinker Buck and “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace.
You can check out any of these at JCPL and save yourself $30. Keep reading.