Recently, my dining partner stated that the dine-around bunch hadn’t been at full membership since March 2020, and what was I going to do about it?
So I fired off a text to the Dieter who, with her husband the Carnivore, had been one of many who the “Interesting Times” had leaned on most heavily. In it I informed the pair that we would be dining both out of town and al fresco at Roan Mountain’s Smoky Mountain Bakers.
I didn’t have to wait long for a response back.
The Dieter said that hubby Carnivore and she would be happy to attend.
First impressions
There are few road trips that are as beautiful as a trip to Roan Mountain, especially when Smoky Mountain Bakers is your destination.
Getting there is simple.
Take U.S. Highway 19E from Elizabethton, through Hampton and on.
Your 16-mile trip should last about 20 to 30 minutes.
When in Roan Mountain, you should keep a sharp eye looking for a tattered sign on the left side of the road pointing across the road toward Orr Street.
Turn right onto Orr Street and keep going until the road crosses Cloudland Drive and becomes a driveway.
You are there.
Inside is a working bakery with a four-table, 16-seat dining area attached to it. There are also two outdoor decks front and back, featuring tables with vinyl tablecloths and benches for seats, along with two of the nicest outdoor (and plumbed) restrooms. Back inside, there are fountain drinks to be had. There is also a baked goods rack, with the day’s creations lovingly displayed.
Selections
For lunch and supper, Smoky Mountain Bakers offers daily special deals, Saturday’s was ordering four 12-inch pizzas and getting the fifth free of charge.
My choice was the Gourmet Veggie pizza, ($14) being five offerings from the plant kingdom with a side of feta cheese, well distributed on Smoky Mountain Bakers’ excellent red sauce and then baked in one of their wood-fired ovens.
My dining partner picked the White pie, ($14) exchanging the pesto sauce base for red sauce (allergy), which became a playground for two cheeses, being ricotta and mozzarella plus spinach, sausage and grilled onions.
The Retiree chose the Mushroom, Bacon & Cheeseburger pizza, ($14) with a red sauce base topped with ground beef, bacon, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese.
The Dieter picked the BBQ Chicken pizza, ($13): chicken, onions, mushrooms and barbecue sauce.
The Carnivore (of course) opted for the Meat Lovers Pizza, ($14) whose 12-inch pie was pretty well crowded edge to edge with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, ground beef and chicken.
How it tastes
After ordering, 15 minutes elapsed before our pizzas were brought to us.
My Gourmet veggie pie was superb, topped with artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, spinach (fresh-picked leaves with the stem still on it), tangy sundried tomatoes, grilled onions and feta cheese, oh yes indeed.
The flavor mix in my dining partner’s White pizza was unexpected. The ricotta cheese was the perfect match for the “green taste” of the spinach and the pungency of the grilled onions. The melted mozzarella was delicious as well.
The Retiree’s choice of the Bacon & Mushroom Cheeseburger pizza pleased her, especially the way the flavors of the ground beef and the bacon complemented each other in the pizza’s tasting bouquet.
The Dieter’s BBQ pizza was simple in in its ingredients, but complex in the tasting. A delightful smokiness was imparted to the pulled, not shredded chicken meat, which was then joined on the pie with onions and mushrooms, then topped with a nicely understated barbecue sauce to bring it all together.
Ah, the Carnivore. I stole a glance at my Paleolithic compadre as they were setting his Meat Lover’s pizza on our table. The eyes were two years older, but the glitter that marks a true Carnivore was still there. There might have been a hint of drool at the mouth, but I didn’t want to stare.
Being a dine-around bunch get-together, it followed that we would be sharing from each other’s order, After a few well-chosen remarks from yours truly to mark the event, my friends, the dine-around bunch returned to their pleasurable task at hand.
The bottom line
Every pizza chain conglomerate needs to send a budding pizza chef to Smoky Mountain Bakers to see pizza (heck, regular baking, too) done the right way. Incidentally, as we were leaving my dining partner purchased a wonderfully moist and flavorful lemon-blueberry bread from them for herself, and a walnut chocolate chip cookie for me. I didn’t begrudge her, being a sucker for wood-fired walnut chocolate chip cookies.
Smoky Mountain Bakers are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they do have a breakfast menu that is just luscious.
So, are you making your road trip plans yet?
May I suggest a destination?