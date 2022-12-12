There are times when this thoroughly southernized ex-Yankee recalls a different time that was less hectic and maybe a touch more ethical than today.

More often than not, the trigger for the release of these memories is usually food related. A whiff of a Reuben sandwich being constructed across the counter from me, and I am back at Gunther’s, my old neighborhood’s delicatessen. Sadly, it is rare these days that I find myself inhaling the odors of pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut all at the same time.

