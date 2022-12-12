There are times when this thoroughly southernized ex-Yankee recalls a different time that was less hectic and maybe a touch more ethical than today.
More often than not, the trigger for the release of these memories is usually food related. A whiff of a Reuben sandwich being constructed across the counter from me, and I am back at Gunther’s, my old neighborhood’s delicatessen. Sadly, it is rare these days that I find myself inhaling the odors of pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut all at the same time.
That is, until Mr. Al Rugovac arrived in town and opened a genuine New York-style delicatessen in, of all places, the food court at the Mall at Johnson City.
You may recognize the name Rugovac from these pages, being associated with north Johnson City’s Bella Vita, a well-established and superb Italian restaurant opened way back when by the redoubtable Sammy Rugovac.
Sammy’s sons Amel and Ardjian are proprietors of Bella Vita, and cousins to Al Rugovac.
And the name of the establishment that Mr. Al Rugovac has brought to the mall?
What else?
Al’s Deli.
First impressions
To find Al’s Deli you do not have to go by way of The Bronx, New York, like Al did.
Al’s Deli occupies a key storefront in the Johnson City mall’s centrally-located food court. Getting to the mall itself is easy. Just take U.S. Highway 11E, (North Roan Street as we locals call it) and find the property at 2011, known by us as the Mall at Johnson City. There is plenty of parking all around the mall.
I recommend parking in the lower lot outside the Belk store entrance near the tunnel.
Al’s Deli is bright, brand-spanking new and busy, as it was recently when my dining partner and I showed up for a late lunch. We found Al’s Deli with no problem; its cashier and carry out counter manned by a friendly face with the name Ashley to go with it. There are plenty of tables in the food court’s central area, with restrooms conveniently nearby. Ashley was very helpful in pointing out “the really good stuff” shown on Al’s Deli’s four wall-mounted and illuminated menu boards.
Selections
My choice was, of course, an Al’s Deli version of a Reuben sandwich, known here as “Da Reuben (with pastrami) Panini,” in the “Roll” rather than the “Hero” size. I was asked by Ashley if I wanted a rye bread roll or white bread. Since my dining partner had already told me that rye bread would ruin her day, I opted for white bread as my roll instead of rye. ($10). Ashley asked if I wanted to make my Reuben sandwich a “combo” by adding fries and a drink for $2 more, and I said “Sure, why not?”
My dining partner’s choice was a “Hero”-sized “Da Boss Chicken & Cheese” sandwich, combo’ed with a side order of hot tomato bisque to go with it ($8).
Our selections were made to order and ready for pick up inside of 10 minutes.
How it tastes
My pastrami Reuben was a delight, with its correctly smoked beef pastrami layered with nutty tasting Swiss cheese, the sharp tang of the sauerkraut complemented by the creamy coolness of the Thousand Island spread. Heating the Reuben to the proper temperature in a Panini press was a good idea, as it melted the Swiss cheese enough so that all the flavors were also melted together.
My dining partner was very pleased with her “Da Boss Chicken & Cheese” sandwich, finding the chicken tender cutlets each had a proper crunch and cooking heat inside that went well with its topping of American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce leaves and red onion slices. “Da Boss” was ably seconded by its side order of tomato bisque soup, properly prepared and served at just the right temperature. Nothing gets by the cooks at Al’s Deli; professionals all.
The bottom line
Doing business in a high-pressure business environment like the Mall at Johnson City appears to be no problem for Mr. Al Rugovac and his team of stalwarts; a more steady handed, observant and friendly group of professionals you will not find anywhere else.
This is a well-run and efficient dining establishment, and a very welcome addition to the Johnson City restaurant neighborhood.
So, if you want to enjoy authentic delicatessen fare as done in The Bronx, New York, head on over to the food court at the Mall at Johnson City, taste the real thing and begin building fond memories of your own.