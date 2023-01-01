Yes, gentle readers, 2023 has arrived and it’s time to relax and enjoy a new year.

Transcending time with memories and irises

Larry French

By now, most of you have probably taken down your Christmas trees, given serious consideration to returning those unwanted gifts in exchange for something that fits more appropriately, and have no doubt tossed out one or two items that bear an uncanny resemblance to fruitcakes.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.