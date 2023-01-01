Yes, gentle readers, 2023 has arrived and it’s time to relax and enjoy a new year.
By now, most of you have probably taken down your Christmas trees, given serious consideration to returning those unwanted gifts in exchange for something that fits more appropriately, and have no doubt tossed out one or two items that bear an uncanny resemblance to fruitcakes.
After snuffing out those faux-scented vanilla candles and consuming the last piece of what you believe was pumpkin pie, you might want to consider checking your mailbox — the one outside, that is — where bills, more bills, and yes, even more bills are rapidly piling up along with glossy spring catalogs and after-Christmas sales circulars — enticing you, the consumer, to test your purchasing power even further, all the while forgetting about inflation.
And, of course, you’re likely to find one or two late Christmas cards — sent to either the wrong zip code, or inadvertently delivered to your neighbor’s house by a less-than-jolly postal employee.
Much to your frustration, half of those newfangled gadgets failed to work, none of the family photos or selfies turned out, and even though your house has been declared a federal disaster area and your sanity is in question, you begrudgingly look forward to doing it again.
Yes, your friends and relatives — along with their obnoxious pets — still believe your house is the best place to spend the holidays and will, unfortunately, be back next year.
But before you go running into the streets and shouting something like, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore,” look at the bright side of things and simply try to relax.
You have survived the calamity, and except for a few broken pieces of your great-grandmother’s heirloom china, sanity remains your friend.
It’s also that time of year to sort through those lifeless objects that have somehow accumulated on your desk and unabashedly decide which of them should meet with the same demise as John Cheever’s character, Honora Wapshot of “The Wapshot Chronicle” fame ordained when it came to such possessions.
“Just throw everything in the fireplace. Nothing can be that important.”
Even if “there (are) letters from old friends, checks... bills, pleas and invitations,” Cheever wrote, “No one will ever know.”
No, but you will.
Those letters “from old friends,” which come with less frequency, no thanks in part to emails and texting though — are always answered within a week and then sadly assigned to some cold and dolor-like Theodore Roethke filing cabinet, where on occasions (at some distant point in time) are reread with the same degree of pleasure, never failing to re-warm the senses again and again.
There remains, however, a sad thing about letters in this 21st century of advanced — yet sometimes annoying — technology. Only a scattering of individuals understands the lofty and exquisite art of composing and applying meaningful words to paper. Handwritten letters are picturesque. Emails and text messages are not.
Of course, you also searched for those “invitations” amidst the clutter but found none. Once again, sadness sets in. That time-honored memory of gold inlayed embossed old English printing, sheltered under a silken-like onionskin covering that required not one, but two envelopes, has all but ceased to exist. Killed by technology and replaced by a tacky and animated crudeness, yet shamelessly calling itself an invitation.
There is a certain unkindness, an almost vulgar hard-heartedness in opening an email and reading, “Your presence is hereby requested ... please RSVP to oldfriend@mymail.com.”
But then again, perhaps it’s those two intertwined hearts floating aimlessly across the computer screen as “Forever and ever, Amen,” plays in the background that you find distasteful.
You are, however, overjoyed in knowing that you won’t have to endure Bruce Springsteen shrieking, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” until next September, or earlier, depending on Walmart’s decision as to when the 2023 Christmas season should officially begin.
It’s not that you’re anti-Christmas or anti-Walmart, but there’s just so much you can take.
Yes, returning to simpler times would be a refreshing change from the lunacy of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and — heaven forbid — that Super Saturday, where shoppers “fought to the death” for those few remaining fake Egyptian cotton bath towels, which after one or two washings resembled cheap wash cloths.
Yes, the absurdity of it all has become (with apologies to Samuel Beckett), simply absurd.
One final thought about 2023, though.
Hopefully, the media will stop their practices of editorializing the news and find something more noteworthy to offer other than gender-neutral pronouns, progressive political agendas or climate change, which are simply done to cajole people to conform to their way of thinking, even though in reality, there’s nothing substantive to offer.
So, other than the aforementioned ponderings, find an easy chair, pour yourself another glass of whatever it is you’re drinking and sing a few lines of, “Thanks for the Memories.”
Along the way, however, do yourself and your health a little favor in 2023. Laugh, relax, enjoy life to its fullest, and take everything with a grain of salt.
Even though Elvis left the building years ago and was replaced by mind-numbing and questionable excuses for music, just be thankful God is still in charge.
Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University. You may reach him at columnsworthsharing@gmail.com.