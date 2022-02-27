My dad loves to cook, and although his apple pies are forever a mainstay at Floyd family get-togethers, there are two other recipes that I still recall fondly: His spaghetti sauce and his stew.
When I was young, making spaghetti sauce seemed to be an all-day endeavor. I remember entering the kitchen on Sunday mornings and seeing a gigantic pot bubbling on the stove, steam erupting from it every time my dad removed the lid.
Typically my dad would be sipping from a cup of coffee and listening to NPR as it blasted from the radio by the pantry.
After we ate, the remainder of the sauce would go in large plastic tubs that we placed in the freezer. My parents had six kids and usually had to prepare food in bulk in order to feed the entire family, which is why recipes like spaghetti or stew were essential.
Stew followed a similar formula. Our parents would recruit their children to cut up onions or peel carrots and potatoes. For a while my dad was obsessed with making bread, and we would often have a homemade loaf or two to go along with our stew, which was a hearty combination of beef broth, meat and a ton of vegetables.
A few years ago I was feeling nostalgic and decided to take a crack at my own stew recipe, which was actually just a pared-down version of something I had found on the New York Times website.
In December 2019, I wrote a column about how that stew recipe helped spark a renewed interest in cooking. I’ve returned to that dish several times over the past few years, and I always feel a wave of nostalgia when I prepare it.
First, I coat the stew meat in a mixture of flour, chili powder and various other spices before slightly browning both sides in vegetable oil.
I then let the meat simmer for about an hour in a broth consisting of beef stock, red wine and red wine vinegar before cutting up carrots, an onion and a potato and letting the mixture cook for another 30 minutes.