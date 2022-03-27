When two of our family dogs had puppies on the same night, I was thrilled — because I was about seven years old and didn’t have to help deliver them.
For several months, the Floyd home in Kingsport, an eight-person household that was already chaotic, became a doggy paradise. Jane, our German Shorthaired Pointer, and Angel, our bichon frise, were both pregnant at the same time and ended up birthing puppies within hours of each other.
As a seven-year-old, there is nothing more miraculous than waking up one morning and suddenly having four times the dogs than you had when you went to sleep.
I knew nothing about dog breeding (and still know nothing about dog breeding), but my mom, who probably didn’t sleep that night, was an expert and had already delivered Angel’s puppies by the time I rolled out of bed. Bichon frise are tiny dogs with fluffy white coats, and once they had dried off, Angel’s pups looked like little cotton balls.
Jane was still in the process of giving birth when I walked downstairs. My mom and older sister watchfully tended to her as she lay on a blanket in a plastic kiddie pool. It was a weekday, and even though I would have to get to school soon, my younger brother and I were there to witness the miracle of birth unfold.
It was gross. Puppies come into this world as small gray blobs. I don’t know if my child brain was too traumatized to process any other details, but that’s the only memory my mind conjures when I recall that experience.
With Jane clearly exhausted, my mom gently wiped each baby dog off with a towel. Their eyes were tightly shut as they nestled close to their mother and started nursing.
Newborn puppies resemble shriveled, fuzzy beans. They’re weak and frail and huddle together for warmth, but after a while their eyes open and they begin to explore and play. Their fur is velvety, and they go to the bathroom just about everywhere.
We used color-coded ribbons to tell each puppy apart, and as the days progressed, we were soon identifying personality quirks among the brood. “Oh, Blue is such a rascal.” “Red is a little shy.” “Yellow just bit me!” “Green just pooped in the corner. ... It’s green.”
Once they were strong enough to wander around under their own power, we brought the puppies up to a flat hilltop in our backyard. My siblings and I chased at least a dozen 3dogs through grass and dandelions almost as tall as their heads.
We eventually sold most of the puppies to other families, but it at least guaranteed me some fond memories and brief bragging rights among my classmates.