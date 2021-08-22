I arrived home on Friday, Aug. 13, after an almost 12-hour day at work.
I had just finished covering a contentious school board meeting, and Lily, my sister’s 3-year-old chihuahua, had spent most of the day stewing inside.
She needed to go to the bathroom, so at 9 p.m., I strapped on her leash and walked Lily downstairs to one of the green spaces at my apartment complex.
As soon as Lily started peeing, I spotted through the darkness the outline of another animal: It was my neighbors’ dog, a very friendly mid-sized canine who I’ll call Emily. Emily’s owners don’t always put her on a leash, and by the time I noticed she was outside, Emily had already perked up her ears in recognition.
“Oh crap,” I said aloud.
I scooped Lily into my arms and started marching back to my apartment, but it was too late. Emily was already on us, and Lily was freaking out.
Lily’s hatred of other dogs is so deeply ingrained that I’ve just about given up on socializing her. Whenever I see another dog in the distance during one of our afternoon walks, I simply point Lily in the opposite direction and keep moving.
Sometimes, her aggression is even focused at objects that are simply shaped like dogs. During a recent trip to the vet, she started barking at a cardboard cutout of a Dalmatian, which as you can imagine had no reaction to Lily’s sudden show of bravado. And yet Lily had to be constantly reminded that the dog wasn’t real.
As soon as Emily started bounding toward us last Friday evening, Lily went rigid and started writhing, scratching my arms, whining and barking furiously. My neighbor was eventually able to call Emily back, and I carried Lily to the safety of my apartment.
So far, I’ve managed to keep Lily far enough away from other dogs that it hasn’t been an issue, but I do want her to eventually find some friends. I’m taking care of Lily while my sister recovers from a stroke. My sister is currently staying in Little Rock with another sister, who has pets of her own.
The long-term goal is for Lily to eventually return to my sister, but I think her aggression toward other animals has been a barrier. During a recent trip to Arkansas, my siblings and I did try to acclimate her to my sisters’ pets, but Lily didn’t seem to show much progress. Even after 15 minutes being in the same room as my sisters’ dogs, Lily continued to bark and bark and bark.
So, folks, I’m looking for your input. Lily is a sweet dog who loves humans (she’ll even opportunistically jump into a stranger’s lap if she’s able), but I want her to also get along with other animals. I think returning Lily to my sister would be of significant help to her recovery.
What do you think we should do? Feel free to send your suggestions to [email protected].