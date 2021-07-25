My walks with Lily are at their riskiest when I decide to wear flip-flops rather than close-toed shoes.
That’s in part because my apartment complex has a lot of clover, which tends to be a magnet for a medley of stinging pollinators, but it’s mainly because many people don’t pick up after their dogs.
I’ve been fortunate enough to avoid any recent incidents, but I’ve come close. Dog poop loves to hide under tall grass, which means I must carefully calculate the trajectory of every step and thoroughly scan every tuft of greenery.
Picking up after your dog is simple, and it’s a common courtesy to fellow dog walkers and pedestrians. I’ve seen dog poop scattered on lawns, strewn across paved walking trails and plopped onto the sidelines of athletic fields. It’s frustrating.
Lily, a roughly 3-year-old chihuahua, has a similar attitude. She will daintily step around or leap over other dogs’ deposits. She’s typically a pretty good early warning system that I’m approaching something I don’t want to step in. Sometimes the smell isn’t enough.
I take Lily out three times a day, and our walks around the apartment complex typically last about 10 minutes each. In that time, I’m guaranteed to see at least two fresh poos that we have to navigate.
I’m ashamed to say that I too have been an offender. Lily has a tendency to poop multiple times when we go on longer walks, and I don’t always have enough doggie bags. On one occasion Lily “went” three times in a single one-hour walk.
After that I resorted to taking a comically large number of plastic bags with me every time we stroll around the neighborhood or visit the East Tennessee State University campus.
If you’re a dog owner, I encourage you to at the very least make an effort to pick up after your pets. I’ll be grateful if you do.