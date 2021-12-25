One of my favorite podcasts releases only one episode a year and centers exclusively on a movie that critics and audiences hate.
“Til Death Do Us Blart” is half podcast and half solemn blood pact. Five grown men have agreed to watch and discuss “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” once a year until they die. Before they pass, they must handpick a successor to take their place, a rite that will continue until the inevitable implosion of the universe. There is no escape.
It is an eternal torment no one asked them to undertake, but they endure it with monastic discipline.
The original “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” which stars Kevin James in the title role, broke a record in 2009 by being the first movie released in January to earn more than $100 million. That was enough to justify a sequel, which has a 9% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 13 out of 100 on Metracritic.
“Nothing aired by WikiLeaks could possibly be more destructive to Sony’s reputation than the release of ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,’” critic Justin Chang wrote in his 2015 review for Variety, “the sort of movie that goes beyond mere mediocrity to offer possible evidence of a civilization in decline.”
Technically, I have watched “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” but almost everything I know about the movie is filtered through the lens of this podcast.
The lifelong hosts are Griffin, Travis and Justin McElroy, who produce an advice show called “My Brother, My Brother, and Me,” and Guy Montgomery and Tim Batt, a pair of comedians who (I’m fairly sure) pioneered this podcast format when they watched “Grown Ups 2” once a week for a full year.
By the end of the first episode of “Til Death Do Us Blart,” it’s become clear that these men have exhausted most of the surface-level themes of this movie. The film is bad and mostly unfunny. What more could you possibly say?
How, the listener wonders, are these boys going to mine everlasting content from a movie that does not deserve serious analysis?
Soon, the participants are spinning fantastical yarns out of thin air. In one scene, Paul Blart fights a peacock while an unperturbed man plays a piano in the background.
This man, the boys decide, is actually an immortal being called “The Shadowman,” a mythical figure who is trying to test the mild-mannered mall cop Paul Blart through a series of trials. Why else would he be so unfazed by a big bird beating up a big man? (This made-up tidbit actually ended up on the official IMDb trivia page.)
Every year, their ideas become more outlandish. In 2017, Griffin watched “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” synced to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” Justin recently watched it in French.
They’ve also theorized that the entire last half of the movie — after Blart nearly falls into a hypoglycemic coma — is actually just a dream conjured by Blart’s diseased, sugar-deficient mind.
How else could an out-of-shape man and a handful of his mall security buddies outwit a gang of hardened art thieves?
Every episode follows a similar trajectory. The boys keep track of the number of times they laugh, a number that was never high but has gradually dwindled as the years go by. They revisit their favorite scenes, including one featuring a very ripe and very crinkly banana peel, and gush about Ana Gasteyer, who they say is one the few redeeming parts of the movie.
They also run through some trivia — sometimes expressing the same degree of excitement for a fact they also shared the year prior (“Did you know that one of the screenwriters also voiced Salem the cat in ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch?’”).
It’s difficult to describe why I love this podcast. Sure, it’s fun to listen to five grown men desperately drain every last bit of meaning from a movie that is entirely unworthy of the effort. However, “Til Death Do Us Blart” also acts as an absurd critique of content creation — one that I can understand.
Journalists have daily deadlines, and although it can be a rewarding job, we often spend so much time worrying about the next story that the act of reporting can feel meaningless.
“Til Death Do Us Blart” has helped put that feeling in context. Being a reporter is hard, but at least I don’t have to watch “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” once a year until I die.