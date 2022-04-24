The changes were subtle.
A slight resistance in the steering wheel, a lack of enthusiasm when I pressed on the accelerator and a tired whine emanating from the vehicle whenever I turned on the air conditioning.
However, it didn’t become apparent that I really needed to bring my 2007 Toyota Camry into the shop until a plastic panel came loose underneath the car’s nose.
A screw popped out, leaving the cover dangling from the underbelly of my vehicle. It occasionally scraped against speed bumps and steep parking lot entrances.
My car has approximately 185,000 miles on it. It used to belong to my mom, but she graciously gifted it to me after I finally got my driver’s license in college. Since then, it’s been a constant companion. Over the last six years, I’ve driven my Camry across mountains, through bustling cities and across hundreds of miles of interstate.
I’ve grown attached to my car. At the moment, I’m also not financially capable of replacing it, so I finally caved last month and brought it to a service station.
I was already aware of some existing issues. Two years ago, I had the fluids replaced, and at the time, an attendant told me it was about time to also replace a few parts. Barely able to afford the repairs they were already doing, I was flabbergasted by the quote they gave me.
This time, my finances bolstered by birthday money and my tax return, I felt more confident that I would be able to make it happen. I was also confident that I had finally reached a point where repairs were absolutely necessary.
The projected cost of the work still floored me and I contemplated shopping around for other estimates, but my resolve was already slipping. I needed to go ahead and get this done.
I questioned some of their suggestions, but ultimately agreed to a manageable list of repairs. And I’m glad I did.
Two days later, I returned to the shop to pick up my car, and I could feel the difference as soon as I pulled out of the parking lot.
The steering wheel turned smoothly, and the car bounded forward as soon as I stomped on the pedal.
My car still has some life in it. Now I just need it to last another six years.