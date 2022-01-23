My mornings with Lily tend to follow a routine — so much so that she’s managed to map my behavior like an FBI profiler.
I eat a bagel, drink some coffee and then take her on a walk around my apartment complex. She pees, and having learned that I have a habit of taking her inside immediately after she defecates, explores as long as possible before she finally poops.
The snow has disrupted that routine.
On Monday, I took Lily outside like normal. My apartment is on the second floor and exits onto an exterior walkway, which was carpeted earlier this week with a couple inches of snow.
Lily took one look at the frozen hellscape outside my home and decided to take her morning whiz right outside my front door, staining the faux wood planks a few feet from my neighbor’s welcome mat.
Flustered, I grabbed her, hoisting Lily under my arm like a sack of potatoes.
Lily is my sister’s four-year-old chihuahua mix, who has been staying with me while my sister recovers from a stroke she suffered last year. Over the last several months, Lily has used her deductive powers to determine exactly when I plan to take her outside or feed her.
David making coffee or cooking dinner means it’s time to eat. David grabbing his jacket and getting off the couch means it’s time to go outside. David brushing his teeth and turning off the lights means it’s time to go to bed.
Lily is smart enough to understand that she shouldn’t go the bathroom inside or on any human-made surfaces, but my theory is seeing a stretch of uniform white snow confused her.
I carried Lily over to a nearby tree and placed her on the ground, where she immediately went No. 2. I can always measure Lily’s desire to remain outside based on the time it takes for her to poop, and on Monday, all she wanted to do was go back inside.
Her tiny legs barely long enough to wade through three inches of snow, I picked Lily up again and hauled her back to my apartment, where I grabbed some paper towels.
Already late for work, my efforts to clean the spot where Lily urinated were a little haphazard. With the snow largely melted, I patted the area dry and disinfected it with several wipes before hustling downstairs to defrost my car.
Until the snow melts, I think Lily will have to get used to me carrying her everywhere, which honestly might have been her plan from the very beginning.