Last Tuesday, I slammed 10 cans of La Croix in a single 12-hour period.
I was working from home while awaiting the results of a precautionary COVID-19 test and did not have access to the newsroom vending machine, which normally sits about 20 feet from my desk. I did, however, have three eight-packs of La Croix sitting in my kitchen. (Kroger was offering a discount if I bought them in bulk.)
After learning a few months ago that I have high cholesterol, I’ve been trying cut soda entirely out of my diet. Carbonated water, which is bubbly and just sweet enough to trick my brain, has become my replacement beverage.
I bring one to work in the morning, and if I’m feeling particularly needy, an extra one to work in the afternoon. I’m currently averaging about five cans a day.
I’ve always had trouble with moderation, and unfortunately, the vending machine at the Johnson City Press is a little too accessible. It’s on my way to and from both the bathroom and the building’s exit, which means I have plenty of opportunities throughout the day to grab a Coke Zero.
Like water or fruits and vegetables, Coke Zero used to be a daily necessity. The heavy “chunk” that signals the arrival of a soda bottle as it drops into the receptacle of a vending machine still makes my mouth water.
The temptation was often too great to ignore, especially when I was writing on deadline and needed an extra boost of energy. A shot of caffeine and sugar can do wonders when you have two stories to write in four hours.
I can normally divide my work day into two parts: interviewing and writing. I’m usually fine during the portion of the day when I’m interviewing people. That happens in the morning, and I’ve frequently had at least one cup of coffee by 9 a.m.
It’s when the writing starts that I become unmotivated. Most reporters will tell you the act of writing is the worst part of their jobs. It’s mentally draining, which is why it’s so easy to fall into a caffeine-fueled Coca-Cola spiral. Sometimes you just need a reward.
Three months ago, I was probably drinking about two 20-ounce bottles of soda a day. I’ve since cut that number down, but I won’t beat myself up if I decide to drink an errant soda every other week or so.