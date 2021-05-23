Lily and my brother, John, arrived at my apartment at 3 a.m. after a roughly nine-hour drive from Illinois.
John was exhausted, but Lily, a 3-year-old chihuahua mix, was not. Because of her penchant for jumping on people’s laps, Lily spent most of the trip in a carrier, which meant she was sleeping for about a third of the day.
As soon as my brother pulled into the parking lot and Lily’s paws hit the concrete, she was leaping in the air and sniffing wildly in the grass. Hoping to get at least a few hours of sleep, we brought her upstairs to my apartment, let her explore my living room for a little bit and then coaxed her into a crate.
I brushed my teeth, said goodnight to John, who was already getting ready to pass out on my living room couch, turned off the lights and hopped in bed. After about 30 minutes, Lily let out a loud, solitary bark — just enough to wake us up. An hour later, she let out another bark, which repeated until my brother gave Lily a tiny dose of melatonin. I don’t think John or I got more than four hours of sleep that night.
Lily is my sister’s dog. She’s staying with me for a few months while my sister recovers from a sudden medical emergency, a traumatic event that upended her life but has also coalesced the Floyd family around singular task of helping her recuperate. We decided it would be best for Lily to stay with me for a little while, and John agreed to drive Lily to my apartment after we determined it would be too difficult to transport her by plane.
Lily is a very good dog. She doesn’t poop inside, she eats her food, she doesn’t snatch my meals, and with the exception of that first evening, she doesn’t bark in the middle of the night.
She’s also an attention sponge and is constantly jumping on and off people’s laps with gale force enthusiasm. If she feels ignored, Lily has a habit of planting her two front legs into my chest and staring intently into my eyes until I pet her. When I’m washing dishes or folding laundry, Lily circles me like a friendly shark, waiting for my face to get within licking distance.
She’s also a big fan of something I call “drive-by kisses,” which involves walking up to me, swiftly licking my ankle and then walking away. Lily does that about 15 times a day.
But, like all pets, she can also be a handful. Lily does not like other dogs. When she spots another canine during one of our walks around the apartment complex, her fur stands on end. She lets out a throaty growl and barks, running around and straining against her leash in a performative demonstration of her fearlessness.
Lately, I’ve been forcing her to sit every time she barks, which has been somewhat successful. She always lets out a short, disappointed sigh when I do that.
With the exception of the hours between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Lily also hates spending any amount of time in her crate, which is honestly something I can understand. She has intense separation anxiety and has so far torn through three beds while waiting for me to come home from work.
That includes a $75 pad specifically designed to withstand ballistic chewers. She poked holes in that within three weeks. As a result, I’ve been experimenting with letting her roam my living room while I’m at work, which has so far been incident-free.
Lily has a strong therapeutic effect on my sister. Whenever Lily pokes her face into one of our family Zoom calls, my sister always beams and leans in to get a closer look. Lily and I are planning on visiting her in the next couple weeks, and I’m looking forward to seeing the look on both of their faces when they see each other for the first time in two months.