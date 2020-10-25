For a few months, my boss has been urging me to watch “Con Air,” a 1997 action film that is the second in a trifecta of explosive Nicolas Cage movies that includes “The Rock” and “Face/Off.”
“It’s Nic Cage at the height of his power,” he exclaimed to me one afternoon.
Two weeks ago, I finally relented. (Mostly because it was now streamable on Amazon Prime.)
And after spending a Saturday afternoon watching Nic Cage running across the screen in a thick, luscious mullet and drawling through a hillbilly Southern accent, I can confirm “Con Air” is indeed Cage at the height of his power.
Only a man towering at at the apex of his career could get away with a movie like “Con Air.”
“Well, Baby-O, it’s not exactly mai-tais and Yahtzee out here but let’s do it,” Cage pronounces at one point, leaping through a wall of gunfire and drawing strength from a resounding soundtrack of sick, wailing guitar licks.
“Con Air” tells the story of a disgraced Army Ranger, Cameron Poe, who kills a man outside a bar while trying to defend his wife. He’s then sent to jail for seven years on manslaughter charges (“son, your hands are deadly weapons,” the judge intones in a nasally accent), and during that time, his wife Tricia gives birth to their daughter Casey.
Because he doesn’t want Casey to see her father for the first time in jail, his only correspondence with her occurs through letters.
That makes July 14 special: Not only is that the day Poe finally gets out of jail, but it’s also Casey’s birthday.
Unfortunately, the U.S. prison system decides it’s a good idea to send a parolee home in an airplane with some of the country’s most hardened criminals (including rapists and serial killers) rather than dropping him at the penitentiary’s nearest bus station.
Predictably, things don’t go as planned. The convicts take over the plane and execute a carefully planned escape.
I’m not going to lie: I was putting together a bookshelf while I was watching “Con Air,” which means I might’ve missed some of the beats of its carefully crafted and nuanced storytelling.
But I do remember Poe kicking a felon’s corpse through an airplane’s open landing chute so he could deliver a message — hastily written on the prisoner’s T-shirt — to a friendly U.S. Marshal who’s trying to help him escape the plane full of convicts. The body lands smack dab on the hood of a middle-aged couple’s car.
“It’s got your name written on all over it,” a beat cop tells Vince Larkin, the U.S. Marshall played by John Cusack, over the phone.
Dave Chappelle plays the corpse, which should give some inkling of the depth of the movie’s cast.
John Malkovich is the main bad, nicknamed Cyrus the Virus, and Danny Trejo, Ving Rhames, Colm Meaney and Steve Buscemi, who plays a Hannibal-Lector-esque serial killer with no demonstrative impact on the plot, also have notable roles.
It’s hard to hate “Con Air” because it’s so laughably endearing. It has all the hallmarks of a campy, 1990s action romp: Prevalent explosions, earnest heroes and snappy dialogue full of profanities.
And Nic Cage’s thick mat of a mullet is alone worth the price of admission.