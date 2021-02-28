By the time you read this, I will have four additional holes in my head.
I will also probably be on my third-straight day of an all-liquid diet consisting of yogurt, apple sauce and several varieties of Campbell’s soup.
I’m writing this column on Monday, Feb. 22, four days before I’m scheduled to see the oral surgeon to have four wisdom teeth removed.
For a while, I thought I’d be able to avoid the pain of oral surgery, but to no avail. Like death and taxes, wisdom teeth extraction eventually comes for us all. In fact, it’s an incredibly common procedure with millions of people having their wisdom teeth removed on an annual basis.
I remember my orthodontist telling me years ago that my wisdom teeth might emerge at an angle that would allow me to avoid an operation, but they’ve slowly started to crowd out the rest of my teeth and have become increasingly difficult to clean.
According to WebMD, wisdom teeth typically come in between the ages of 17 and 25.
Frequently, people get them removed because they have cavities or gum disease, the teeth have surfaced at an awkward angle, or they’ve become impacted, meaning they’re stuck beneath the surface of the gums.
Over the last several weeks, people have told me countless anecdotes about their experiences getting their wisdom teeth removed. Some have been horror stories involving local anesthesia and big chisels. Most people, however, have recounted simple, straightforward tales of waking up after their surgery and then recovering over a period of days with the help of many, many pints of ice cream.
My sister told me she went on a kayaking trip the day after her surgery, but I’m fully expecting to lie on my couch for most of the weekend watching the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy, spooning peanut butter into my mouth, and avoiding straws so I don’t get dry socket.
Dry socket occurs when the blood clot that forms after tooth removal gets dislodged before the wound heals, and to be honest, I think I’m more concerned about that than the actual surgery.
Wish me luck, folks.