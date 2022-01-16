It’s now been more than five months since I “recovered” from my bout with COVID-19.

I put recovered in quotation marks because, even though I am considered recovered and am well past my infectious period, I don’t feel as though I am back to 100%. Honestly, at this point, I’m not sure if or when that may happen.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there’s been no shortage of people who’ve dismissed the seriousness of the virus because it doesn’t kill or hospitalize everyone who is infected. While true that the vast majority of people infected with the coronavirus will not die or end up in a hospital, it has killed more than 800,000 in the United States alone, and hospitalized more than 3.7 million people nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This column, however, is not about the number of people who have died from the virus, or the number of people who’ve been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last two years. It’s about millions of people who have dealt with, and continue to deal with, lingering symptoms of the virus long after they officially “recovered,” and it’s about my experience with lingering symptoms that I attribute to my COVID-19 infection.

By now, surely everyone has heard the term “long COVID” or “COVID long-haulers” — essentially people who have symptoms of the virus months after they were originally infected. While there’s no shortage of research into the syndrome, it has a wide-range of symptoms and no set definition — it can be mild, as my symptoms are, or it can be debilitating and have life-changing consequences.

Regardless of the severity, it’s not fun to still be dealing with the fallout from an infection you had nearly half a year ago. I was pretty sick for a week, and did not need to be treated at a hospital or by a physician — but that doesn’t mean everything is all sunshine and rainbows for me now five months later. I still have shortness of breath that won’t go away and leaves me winded just from walking up stairs sometimes, and the fatigue can be so draining that sometimes I fall asleep in the middle of the day.

In the weeks following my bout with the virus, my symptoms included an elevated heart rate, dizziness and a cough that lasted for weeks. I, on the advice of local health officials, decided to seek treatment at my primary care doctor’s office a few weeks after I had recovered from the initial infection, where I was tested for blood clots and a few other things and given a steroid to help my lungs recover.

Though I was physically fine, no blood clots or otherwise abnormal test results, it didn’t make my symptoms magically go away. I am only 24 years old, and despite being in relatively good health, have not fully recovered from what many would consider a mild infection. My girlfriend also hasn’t fully regained her sense of taste and smell, which she says is distorted now.

While the focus largely (and rightfully) is on the number of people being admitted to hospitals and straining our health care system and the number of people dying, it’s important to recognize recovering from COVID-19 is not black and white where you either recover completely immediately or you don’t survive it.

I spoke with Dr. Paul Jett, who leads Ballad Health’s Center for Post-COVID Care, who said there’s a lot about the syndrome doctors do not yet understand, but stressed the importance of people dealing with long-term issues addressing it with their doctors.

“This virus is attacking the body in a lot of different ways, and we’re still learning,” said Jett. “Even though everyone’s got COVID fatigue and we’ve been dealing with this for a long time, we’re still learning every day about this virus and what its impacts are long-term.”

Since the Center for Post-COVID Care was established last April, it has treated 240 patients. Jett said many patients are experiencing symptoms like joint pain and shortness of breath, and said some even experience post-traumatic stress disorder, noting “we’re still in the infantile stages of this.”

“There is a big gray area between a mortality and getting off scot-free,” Jett said.

My hope through sharing my experiences with the virus, both from when I initially had it and now, is that people will come to realize that it is not always an illness that makes you feel ill for a few days and then you’re back to normal. That may be the case for some, and that is fantastic, but not for everyone. Some people will have moderate sickness and have to deal with the long-term effects of the virus, some will end up hospitalized and some will not survive.

I cannot even begin to count how many times I have quoted or written about experts talking about the effectiveness and the safety of the vaccine. It is, without a doubt, the best tool we have to fight the spread of the virus and the best way to protect our community. But if you won’t or cannot get vaccinated, there are still ways to keep your community safe by quarantining yourself if you’re feeling sick at all, by getting tested and by wearing a mask.

Don’t be the reason somebody has to plan a funeral for their loved one, or the reason why another person has to suffer with the long-term consequences of their illness.

If you would like to learn more about Ballad Health’s Center for Post-COVID Care, visit https://bit.ly/3qnXlzG or email postcovid@balladhealth.org for more information. Researchers at East Tennessee State University are also looking to study individuals experiencing long-haul COVID-19 symptoms. Those interested in participating can call (423) 430-2443.

