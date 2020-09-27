Six months ago, I was regularly bringing my inhaler with me when I took a trip to the track for a jog.
At the time, I would be gasping for breath by the end of my run, slowly limping back to my car and wiping sweat from my sunburnt forehead.
I felt a little disheartened that I could get so winded after just a tiny bit of physical activity, but I was always emboldened by the fact that I was actually running.
After graduating from college in 2017, I went for more than two years without consistent physical activity. I walked, of course, and would occasionally make rare trips to the gym, but most of my time was spent planted in front of a TV or a computer.
I still spend most of my time in front of a TV or a computer (I’m a reporter, so there’s at least some justification for that), but I now try to set aside an hour after work to go running.
Last month, I passed a milestone, literally: Three miles running without any stops. It’s the most I’ve run at one time — no kidding — since I was about 14 years old. I’m 25 now.
It’s still extremely painful, and even after maybe a week or two of maintaining that distance, I still feel like my kneecaps are about to implode and my lungs disintegrate.
During the first mile, I feel great. My stride is long and confident, and I charge forward like a proud stallion. The next half-mile challenges my confidence.
My legs and back start aching, and rivulets of sweat running down my forehead begin stinging my eyes.
After I cross the 1.5 mile mark, I’ve begun to accept that the experience is going to be thoroughly unenjoyable and slip into a mobile coma — an ethereal plane in which time is only measured by the metronomic sound of my footfalls and my steady gasps for breath.
I’m making it all sound horrible, but there’s a reason I keep doing it: I feel a lot better.
My running routine began as a way to shake the blahs when I started working from home in March. Running allowed me to create a clear demarcation between my work life — and whatever dreary COVID-19 article I was writing at the time — and my home life.
Even after returning to the office in April, my brain always feels a little rattled after a day in the newsroom, and the soothing rush of endorphins that accompanies exercise always clears my mind.
I also don’t mind people telling me that I’ve lost weight.