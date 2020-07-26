In some Eastern Tennessee communities, cockfighting is as ingrained a tradition as Friday night football, officials say. “It’s a social event for many people. For people who grew up on farms, it doesn’t seem like cruelty,” said a spectator arrested at a cockfight near Chattanooga.
Northeast Tennessee has long been part of the “cockfighting corridor” also including Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky, where the barbaric blood “sport” is practiced with knives strapped to roosters’ claws so that they slash each other to pieces.
In 2011, a gamefowl farm in Hawkins County was raided with one person arrested and 170 fowl seized. The same year, 37 people were arrested and 30 birds seized in Hamblen County. The next year, 20 birds were seized in Hawkins County. In 2013, seven people were arrested in a raid in Hawkins County, and in 2014, one person was charged in a gamefowl raid in Sullivan County.
Northeast Tennessee is also part of a major trafficking ring sending gamefowl throughout the world. Cockfighting is banned in all 50 states, but it remains legal in U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. And thousands of birds are being shipped to Guam, usually via U.S. mail in boxes with no food or water.
As part of a renewed effort, the Animal Wellness Action, Animal Wellness Foundation and Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, have asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tennessee’s Eastern and Middle districts to investigate allegations that nine Tennesseans appear to be deeply involved in illegal trafficking of fighting animals in violation of federal law.
For more than a decade, Sen. Lundberg has been fighting against this disgusting practice, offering legislation to increase penalties only to see it fail time and again. Cockfighting in Tennessee is currently a misdemeanor offense carrying a $50 fine, and that’s why it continues.
Said Lundberg, “Tennessee has become a magnet for cockfighting. We have eight states that border Tennessee, and in the majority of them cockfighting is a felony. I’ve heard people say cockfighting is part of the culture of Tennessee. I would counter that. We’re bringing people who are obviously associated with gambling and other issues that we don’t want to have here” into the area and state.
Tennessee is one of only eight states without felony level penalties for cockfighting despite a long history of illegal animal fighting.
The FBI shut down two major cockfighting complexes in Cocke County in 2005, asserting that local law enforcement there had been corrupted and cockfighting was tied to prostitution, narcotics, chop shops and gambling by children.
When will the Tennessee General Assembly act? Northeast Tennessee — and Tennessee as a state — has so much to be proud of and so many things to hold high. This is not one of them.
Kingsport Times News