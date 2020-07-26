Roosters attack each other during a cockfight as part of Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Tribal communities like Tiwa, Karbi, Khasi, and Jaintia participate in large numbers in this Jonbeel, a festival that signifies harmony and brotherhood among the tribes, and exchange goods through an established barter system. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)