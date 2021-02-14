To students across the country, the month of December is known for the crunch of final exams followed by the relief of the holiday break.
While most students eagerly anticipated time spent relaxing at home, a group of East Tennessee State University students planned something different. These students collaborated with community partners to focus on expanding access to medical care for those experiencing homelessness in Johnson City.
They opened a flu clinic, practiced trauma-informed care, and built trust with community members to form long lasting partnerships. Not only were these students building on the legacy of ETSU as a foundation of public health stewardship in Northeast Tennessee, they were expanding care to one of the most vulnerable populations impacted by the spread of COVID-19, helping to close the gaps in rural health disparities in Tennessee.
The past year underscored the need to address the accelerating health disparities facing rural communities. In Northeast Tennessee, there is a disproportionate incidence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disease. And public health crises like the opioid epidemic and Hep C silently devastate local communities. Those who struggle with underlying chronic conditions have experienced some of the most serious complications of COVID-19. These cascading health disparities have been top of mind among community and statewide leaders.
In November, Gov. Bill Lee proclaimed a Rural Health Day to emphasize the importance of rural hospitals and other health care providers as well as recognize that rural communities have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ETSU’s Rural Health Equity Research Center, dedicated to improving public health in Northeast Tennessee, found a strong link between poverty and life expectancy. And as we neared the holiday season, Ballad Health experienced crushing shortages in both space and staffing capacity to treat patients under a surge of COVID-19 cases.
While these compounding crises have cast a shadow on the region, there has also been light. Thanks to the quick response from leaders at TennCare, managed care organizations and their providers have been able to offer telehealth services since the onset of the pandemic, allowing rural populations to access primary care, behavioral health, preventive care, and other services that would otherwise be inaccessible.
The Tennessee State Office of Rural Health & Health Access provided safety net services to uninsured adult Tennesseans, which increased access to primary medical, dental, behavioral health, and care coordination services. ETSU’s College of Nursing celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Mountain City Extended Hours Health Center, which has closed the gap in health services in rural Johnson County.
In Northeast Tennessee, the need for experienced healthcare providers is especially critical. The US Department of Health and Human Services has designated the upper eight counties as a Health Professional Shortage Area.
While health leaders like Ballad Health, ETSU, and the providers that already serve this region have gone above and beyond to address rural health disparities, we still need more health care providers who are dedicated to serving rural populations.
That’s why Amerigroup Tennessee is proud to be sponsoring three scholarships for ETSU’s College of Nursing through the Amerigroup Rural Medicine Scholarship.
These scholarships will open the door to education for students who are not only passionate about caring for others, but have made a commitment to practicing medicine in rural communities. As a managed care organization serving Tennessee’s Medicaid population, Amerigroup is dedicated to closing the gap in rural health disparities for residents across the state.
These scholarships will play a part in fulfilling that mission and creating a long-lasting, positive impact on the region. We’re proud to help ETSU continue to serve Northeast Tennessee and the Appalachian Highlands for years to come.
Robert Garnett is president & CEO of Amerigroup Tennessee.