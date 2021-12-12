This holiday season, the growing momentum for climate solutions in the United States — and closer home — is worth noting, especially five recent developments:
1. Bipartisan support for farmers. The U.S. Senate passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act in a strong 92-8 bipartisan vote (47 Republicans, 44 Democrats, one independent). Tennessee senators Blackburn and Hagerty backed the bill, which opens carbon credit markets to farmers and foresters. The bill is now in the U.S. House (HR 2820), where Rep. Harshbarger will have the opportunity to vote to help Tennessee farmers.
2. Rural benefits of clean energy. Rural communities would be among the biggest winners in the move to clean energy, according to a new report by the nonpartisan Rocky Mountain Institute. The report, based upon data from the National Renewable Energy Labs, shows that if the U.S. cuts emissions by 50% over 2005 levels by 2030 as scientists urge, 99% of the utility-grade solar and wind projects would be located in rural areas.
Tennessee’s direct economic benefit, based upon this research, would be $405 million a year for 12 years. Our congressional district would receive an estimated $6 million annually of that revenue, which comes from four sources — annual tax revenue to local and county governments; land-lease payments to rural landowners; construction wages; and maintenance and operation wages. Washington County’s current solar farms lie on rural land.
3. New bipartisan bills to protect wildlife and forests. Two bipartisan bills were recently introduced in Congress: Sen. Bill Hagerty is a cosponsor of The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would fund conservation and restoration of wildlife or plant species of greatest conservation need. The Fostering Overseas Rule of Law and Environmentally Sound Trade would restrict goods originating from illegally deforested land, particularly in tropical forests.
4. Benefits to state from infrastructure law. Under the new infrastructure law, Tennessee could receive $6 billion over five years to repair the 881 bridges and over 270 miles of highway, based upon data from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation. Around $88 million of that total will expand charging networks for electric vehicles. Tennessee now leads the South in electric vehicle production — not counting Ford’s planned $5.6 billion electric vehicle plant in West Tennessee. It’s the largest project in Tennessee’s history and will be a huge boon to the state’s economy.
5. Consensus for stronger action. Diverse sectors across the U.S. are demanding stronger climate action. Business groups (the Business Roundtable, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the American Petroleum Institute and others); the youth-based Sunrise movement; environmental justice groups; leading economists and medical leaders; and grassroots groups like Citizens Climate Lobby are part of the growing consensus. And more members of Congress have joined the effort on both sides of the aisle.
What’s the next step? A market-driven price on carbon with a carbon cash-back dividend to all U.S. households. It would be the simplest, cheapest and most effective climate solution. It’s drawn the support of many conservatives, in part because carbon pricing is the only climate policy that pays for itself. And if this policy took effect, it could help the U.S. outcompete China, which produces dirtier fuels. China, however, is working hard on its plan to decarbonize, so it’s time to act.
A revenue-producing climate policy that pays families — that would be a great Christmas present! And don’t forget about New Year’s resolutions. Among mine will be continued work for climate solutions for all Americans. I hope you add that to your list as well.
Marat Jean Moore, a former coal miner, is the co-leader of the NE Tennessee chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby. Contact her at mjmoore0772@outlook.com.
