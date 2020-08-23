Having what amounted to two park systems in Johnson City never made much sense.
Perhaps when downtown’s redevelopment took hold, it seemed logical to give the Johnson City Development Authority oversight of Founders Park, its neighboring pavilion and later King Commons. All were essential components to downtown’s newfound energy, and the JCDA’s role in that progress meant some degree of coordination was necessary.
But the city already had its Parks and Recreation Department, which is responsible for upkeep, scheduling, event coordination and project development at the city’s recreational sites. From sports fields, picnic shelters and playgrounds at various parks to the nature trails at Buffalo Mountain, as well as Memorial Park Community Center, Parks and Rec manages a wide variety of sites and activities. It offers plenty of experience in that arena, as the department celebrated its 75th anniversary of service last year.
On Thursday, the Johnson City Commission placed Founders, the pavilion and King Commons under the Parks and Rec administration, terminating management contracts with the JCDA.
As Staff Writer David Floyd reported, the decision was motivated at least in part by a lawsuit filed by religious protesters claiming their First Amendment Rights were inhibited at the inaugural TriPride Festival at Founders in 2018. City Manager Pete Peterson said attorneys had advised the city would better meet its obligations if all operations were under the city’s management, rather than partially delegated to a third party.
We agree. Regardless of the merits of the protestors’ suit — or lack thereof — the city needs direct oversight of large events on its properties. Applying a uniform set of procedures and standards to all recreation facilities’ programming not only helps the city manage its legal considerations, it also offers the public consistency.
Better still, it centralizes troubleshooting, staffing, scheduling and promotion, giving citizens a better resource for information about, access to and planning for downtown park events.
This is not to say that the JCDA should not continue to play a strong role in planning and executing downtown events at the three sites. On the contrary, the agency’s work has been well received. Such events as Founders After 5 and the Meet the Mountains Festival have been successes improving the quality of life here.
The JCDA should look at the change as an opportunity to focus its energies on planning and support for events, while leaving the administrative, procedural and contractual details to the city. Some budgetary kinks obviously need to be worked out, but in the long run, the city, the JCDA and the citizens who use these facilities will be better for it.
Working even more closely together, Park and Rec and the JCDA could bring downtown up yet another notch.