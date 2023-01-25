Johnson City commissioners were right to deny a requested rezoning to allow for a drive-thru coffee shop across from Indian Trail Middle School.
If successful, the business would have likely seen its highest volume of customers during the morning commute, coincidentally when parents and bus drivers drop students off at the school.
A crowded drive-thru line would exacerbate already congested school traffic, and the business, as city planners and nearby residents pointed out, would be contrary to the intent of the neighborhood business district zoning requested.
That zoning allows for smaller businesses near residential neighborhoods, provided that they are “in scale and character with the adjacent residential uses and do not encourage the generation of additional traffic from outside the area.”
We are usually hesitant to side with the “not in my back yard” contingent on land use disputes, but in this case, the residents objecting to the coffee shop are correct.
The property owner said she believed it was the best use for the piece of land, but we, the residents and city officials disagree.
Additional traffic entering and leaving an establishment on this section of North Roan would only cause headaches and safety concerns.
There are other, better places suited for grabbing a cup of joe on the go.