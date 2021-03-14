By The Rev. Edward Wolff
Guest Opinion
The Rev. Edward Wolff
On Jan. 21, the Johnson City Commission had a workshop, during which Commissioner Brock submitted a proposal for a Community Equity Advisory Board.
Because of the news and social media, we are well aware of your comments, Mayor Wise, saying that “heterosexual white males need not apply“ and that people who do not have the good fortune of experiencing equitable treatment consider participating on boards and commissions at the “adult table.” Commissioners Hunter and Murphy and Vice Mayor Fowler, you appeared to agree that no Community Equity Advisory Board need be created.
Subsequent to this workshop, it was discovered that instructions were given for the police department to provide a discussion of equity and equality at its Community Roundtable. The function of this Roundtable is to develop communication, especially with the young people in the community. The discussion was limited to one hour.
Mayor Wise, at the Feb. 18 Johnson City Commission Meeting, you made a written statement at the end of the meeting that permitted no response:
I do have something I wanted to share if I could take just a moment. Because I want to make sure I get it accurately, I’m going to read it, if I may.
Diversity and inclusion are important and recognizing that, the Johnson City Commission has been making appointments to various statutory boards and commissions to ensure increased participation from historically under-represented communities. And for some, these discussions do not happen fast enough, and I certainly understand that feeling. As a City Commission, our duty is to make carefully considered decisions for all Johnson City.
We should note that many of the people speaking into this conversation have not, in fact, been residents of Johnson City, and that’s because these issues are not defined and limited by the city’s boundaries.
People in our region are already working to address the issues of diversity and inclusion. A regional Diversity and Inclusion Board already exists and is working on the same type of activities that appear to be envisioned for a recently proposed city board. I would like to propose to the commission that we meet with representatives of that board in the coming weeks to explore ways their existing non-governmental efforts might provide us further guidance. Perhaps that affords us an opportunity to effectively address these concerns in a regional manner.
Mr. Peterson can your office assist us in coordinating that meeting?
Mayor Wise and commissioners, please note, there is no mention of the word, “equity” in the statement, even as it applies to the original proposal submitted on Jan. 21. The Regional Diversity and Inclusion Alliance of which you speak, Mayor Wise, is not accountable nor responsible for reporting to the city, even though it is committed to equity. Mayor Wise, are you attempting to change the narrative?
First, you used the Community Roundtable as a sounding board. Very few commissioners were in attendance. Now, Mayor Wise, you are shifting the focus to the Regional Diversity and Inclusion Alliance.
On Feb. 8, all the commissioners were invited to participate in the Black/White Dialogue Zoom meeting in which the comments of your workshop on Jan. 21 were discussed. Commissioners Brock and Murphy were in attendance. Where were the remaining commissioners? We were hoping you would be listening to voices of the people you represent.
Besides the issue of the Community Equity Advisory Board, there was an article in the Johnson City Press on Feb. 21. The article reported that, out of eight cities measured in Tennessee, Johnson City had tied with Murfreesboro for the state’s lowest score on a national index evaluating policies for LGBTQ people.
Johnson City received a 12 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 municipal equality index, the same score the city received in 2019.
Again, Mayor Wise, you attempted to change the narrative, this time talking about serving the LGBTQ+ community. Equality and serving are two different relational perspectives.
If these two issues are not enough, ETSU basketball players have taken a knee to lift awareness of racial inequality. And, something you all might not be aware of, Bluefield College players have done the same. Folks, the message is out there that white internalized supremacy is no longer acceptable. Perhaps an anti-racism workshop might help you.
Edward Wolff is a retired minister and the current branch treasurer for the local NAACP. He lives in Jonesborough.