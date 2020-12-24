Not since the John Sevier Center fire of 1989 has Christmas seemed so out of kilter in Johnson City.
The Christmas Eve tragedy took 16 lives and cast a pall over the holiday. The specter of death haunts us in 2020, as well.
Tonight and tomorrow, many of us will forgo our annual traditions in the name of safety as the novel coronavirus surge in the region makes this one of the most dangerous places on the planet. Health officials have advised us not to gather with people outside our households, so we will not have parties, extended family get-togethers and big holiday meals. Many churches will not have traditional services to protect their congregations from infection.
We know from the flood of cases that followed Thanksgiving gatherings in Tennessee that the advice is warranted and following suit is necessary.
A number of us will go through this holiday without beloved family members and friends, not because of the separation, but because of death from the virus.
Congregating on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could escalate those losses again.
We know many will not heed the advice and gather anyway. We can only hope they do so while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
We implore each of you to be as safe as possible this Christmas and beyond. New Year’s Eve should be treated with equal caution.
But this Christmas does not have to be without the joys of family. It does not have to be without the religious significance so important to so many families.
In fact, this Christmas should be one of honoring family and the principles defined in faith by protecting one another.
No matter where you are or who you are with, you can make this a memorable Christmas. You can connect with others via modern technology — be it through social media, video conferencing platforms or phone calls. You can sing Christmas carols, share family stories, pray together and talk about better times ahead.
Just look around. We’ve seen more holiday lights than we have in years. The spirit of the season is alive and well.
This Christmas can be special. It can be safe. Please make health and well-being first on your Christmas list.
A Merry Christmas to you and yours from Johnson City Press.