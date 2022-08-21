A few weeks ago the President of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn, was caught on video demonstrating disdain for public education by indicating that public school teachers come from the “dumbest parts” of the “dumbest colleges.” He shocked the state not only by his comments, but, we noticed that Gov. Bill Lee just sat there without making any comments to the contrary.
However, the concern over Mr. Arnn’s role as a consultant goes deeper than that. Mr. Arnn, with the support of Gov. Lee, wants to bring his own brand of charter schools to Tennessee under his own organization, Hillsdale College and the Hillsdale affiliated American Classical Academy. In addition, Mr. Arnn stated that the teachers would be alumni of Hillsdale College, bringing the indoctrination of Hillsdale College to our students.
A Tennessee news channel reported that it had obtained a contract Hillsdale had signed with another charter school operator, showing that the college expects to be “the first and primary source of models, resources and guidance” for school operations. Furthermore, in the search for a principal, Hillsdale would take the lead and notify the school of the names and contact information for potential candidates. Hillsdale would provide teacher education.
Further concern was demonstrated by the Rutherford County School Board when it turned down American Classical Education (ACE) after a detailed review. The county school system noted that in the application “Hillsdale” was mentioned more than 450 times. Rutherford County also demonstrated by a graph the tangled web of relations between Hillsdale College and American Classical Education.
As an ordained pastor, I believe I have to speak out against Gov. Lee’s stated agenda to bring these Hillsdale Charter Schools to Tennessee. First of all, there is the reality that if these schools come to our communities, our public tax dollars will start going to this private organization. And, unfortunately, Tennessee’s public schools are already historically underfunded. Those in Tennessee responsible for and committed to public education, such as teachers and staff, need all the resources possible to improve our educational system, seeking solutions to enhance education, and motivating and encouraging future generations to invest themselves in the future of Tennessee. We need to provide quality education for all our children. Yet if we funnel our public dollars out of our public schools and into private schools, we are taking much needed resources from the students who need it the most.
Another concern is the approach of the American Classical Education system toward Christian Nationalism, which is the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way. It is a system promoted by Hillsdale College and would be promoted by the charter schools.
The conservative magazine Christianity Today states that Christian Nationals assert that America is and must remain a “Christian nation” — not merely as an observation about American history, but as a prescriptive program for what America must continue to be in the future.” Christian Nationalist scholars have made a similar argument: that America is defined by its “Anglo-Protestant” past and that we will lose our identity and our freedom if we do not preserve our cultural inheritance. Christian Nationalists believe that Christianity should enjoy a privileged position in the public square. “Christian Nationalism” accurately describes American nationalists who believe American identity is inextricable from Christianity. This is a false ideology that is a distortion of the Christian faith. As an ordained pastor, I’m very worried about the growth of these dangerous ideas here in Tennessee. My reading of scripture reflects God as one who promotes equality and concern for all.
In essence, the charter school program will provide a two-tier system. While public school systems will be removed from the freedom to openly encourage students to think for themselves because of new laws dictating what can be taught and how it can be taught with insufficient funding, the charter school system with these Hillsdale affiliated schools will indoctrinate children into Christian Nationalism with our very own tax dollars.
We have always been a nation that strongly supports the separation of church and state. Embodied in this value is the principle that every child, no matter where they live, the color of their skin, their religious beliefs, or the politics of their parents, has a right to quality education. And it’s imperative that we, as concerned taxpayers, need integrity, transparency, and honesty in our public school education, not indoctrination. As a Christian I encourage all citizens to challenge Gov. Lee on his approach to public education. High quality education is a right for every single student in Tennessee so that all children have the ability to succeed and reach their dreams and continue making Tennessee a community where education is valued and prioritized for future generations, for all people.
