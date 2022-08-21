Our sanctuaries need more than prayer

Ed Wolff

A few weeks ago the President of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn, was caught on video demonstrating disdain for public education by indicating that public school teachers come from the “dumbest parts” of the “dumbest colleges.” He shocked the state not only by his comments, but, we noticed that Gov. Bill Lee just sat there without making any comments to the contrary.

However, the concern over Mr. Arnn’s role as a consultant goes deeper than that. Mr. Arnn, with the support of Gov. Lee, wants to bring his own brand of charter schools to Tennessee under his own organization, Hillsdale College and the Hillsdale affiliated American Classical Academy. In addition, Mr. Arnn stated that the teachers would be alumni of Hillsdale College, bringing the indoctrination of Hillsdale College to our students.

