Public health experts have been warning us for weeks of the importance of preventative practices against COVID-19, but we may be nearing our last chance to listen.
When Gov. Bill Lee lifted his safer-at-home order in May, it was under the assumption that responsible Tennesseans would maintain distance from one another, remain mindful of possible sources of infection and wear masks.
Whether Lee made the decision to reopen at the right time is a subject of contention, but what’s not debatable is that many people in our community have not lived up to their parts of that bargain.
Vacationers out of and around the state brought the virus back with them, and at least one poll suggested Tennesseans were not wearing masks in public.
At an indoor campaign event in Gray Thursday celebrating local law enforcement officers, Lee, the guest of honor, wore a face mask, but neither campaigning legislator Micah Van Huss nor Matthew Hill wore one.
Hill said wearing a mask was a matter of personal choice.
So far, in July’s 10 days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 341 new cases of COVID-19. That’s nearly 100 cases more than the entirety of June, which broke the region’s case record with 242.
If July’s pace keeps up, we will add more than 1,000 new cases by the end of the month and have more than 680 active cases. And that’s before knowing what effects the upcoming All-Star race in Bristol will have on our local infection rates.
On Friday, Ballad Health officials revealed that the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 doubled week-over-week, leaving Johnson City Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit at capacity. Beds and staff can be added to that unit, but leaders said the rate of increase of hospitalized patients is concerning.
Also on Friday, Christian Care Center, a nursing home in Bristol, reported the deaths of two residents during an outbreak that infected 22 residents and six staff members.
The region has suffered a lower death rate during this pandemic than other areas. With the Christian Care Center’s residents, nine local people’s deaths have been attributed to the virus.
With exploding case counts and more serious cases reported, that number may rise.
Hill is correct, whether or not to wear a face mask is a choice, but understand what you’re choosing.
You may be choosing to skip a preventative measure that could keep you out of a hospital and off a ventilator.
If you’ve been unknowingly infected with COVID-19, you may be choosing to spread the virus to others who may not be able to fight it off.
We’re on a precipice overlooking serious and permanent consequences our actions may have in our community.
Make the right choice.