More than 23,000 young people turn 18 and age out of the U.S. foster care system each year. As they transition from children to legal adults, many of them become instantly homeless.
The jarring change leaves them more susceptible to social and psychological problems, leaving them alone to begin their adult lives at a marked disadvantage.
Thankfully, a Johnson City nonprofit has taken on a mission to help them start their lives on a better footing.
Spearheaded by Donna Cherry and Steve McKinney, the Huschka House will provide lodging, social services and early life lessons for homeless teens and those who recently aged out of foster care.
Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell reported last week that the two earned nonprofit status for the organization last year, bought a house in Johnson City and will soon begin accepting young men tenants. Cherry said Huschka House is working to purchase a nearby house for women in similar situations.
The group homes won’t solve housing insecurity issues for all of the region’s homeless teens, but can help, as Cherry said, “one life at a time.”
It’s an admirable sentiment and mission, and one we should keep in mind heading into the holiday season.
Attempting to solve all of the world’s problems at once will inevitably lead to failure.
Considering the scope of widespread pain and suffering can be overwhelming. Breaking those problems into smaller, more manageable pieces can achieve immediate success and inspire others to do the same.
Huschka House’s good deeds for these teens will not go unnoticed. Take Cherry’s and Mckinney’s example to heart, and seek to make small changes for good in your community.
You can start by donating to the volunteer-run Huschka House, which launched a campaign to raise $50,000 for operating expenses.
Monetary donations may be made at www.huschkahouse.org, and information about the organization and its needs may also be found there.