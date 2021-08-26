While many people dread the hot and muggy “Dog Days of Summer,” we hope you will join other Americans today in observing National Dog Day.
This date has been set aside to celebrate the companionship that our canine friends bring to our lives. Established in 2014, National Dog Day recognizes all breeds and mixes and promotes the adoption of dogs from our local animal shelters and rescue organizations.
According to the Best Friends Animal Society, which is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, now is a perfect time to adopt a canine friend. The group notes that according to the American Pet Products Association, dog ownership increased by nearly 11% in 2020.
That means there are roughly 108 million dogs in U.S. households today, which is up from the 97 million recorded in 2018. That number represents a lot of new pet parents celebrating this National Dog Day.
Numerous studies have determined that having pets in our homes is beneficial to our physical and mental health. That has been particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The companionship of animals helps to reduce stress, lower blood pressure and lessen anxiety, which helps make people feel better during these uncertain times.
The Best Friends Animal Society notes that while adoptions from animal shelters nationwide have dropped by nearly 3.7%, more dogs and cats than ever are coming into these public rescue facilities.
As this newspaper reported last week, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is struggling to handle a massive influx of stray and surrendered animals that has helped to create a staffing shortage.
As a result, the shelter is now open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Typically, the adoption center is open from 1-6 p.m., and only closed on Wednesday.
The sad truth is irresponsible pet owners are to blame for a large number of dogs and cats killed or injured in this country annually. A number of dogs might be alive today had they not been allowed to roam unsupervised.
And many more deaths could have been prevented had pet owners spayed or neutered their animals. More than 3 million unwanted dogs and cats are euthanized each year.
You can also demonstrate your true devotion to your dogs by vaccinating them against rabies. Having your animals vaccinated for rabies is more than an important part of being a responsible pet owner — it’s required by Tennessee law.