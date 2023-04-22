Celebrating Earth Day is intended to call attention to the need to appreciate the vital resources of our planet.
Earth Day is also a reminder of the things we should be doing everyday to protect the beauty of Mother Nature.
Far too often, local tax dollars that should be going to fund schools, roads and other basic services are being used to clean up discarded tires, old refrigerators and garbage dumped illegally in rural communities.
Bags of garbage, sofas and old tires discarded by the roadside do not present a favorable first impression of our region to the people visiting this area.
Few of these illegal dumpers are ever punished for their contemptible behavior. The problem is catching litterbugs in the act.
You can help by keeping an eye out for litterbugs. If you see someone tossing trash out a car window, take down their license plate number and call the proper authorities.
You also celebrate Earth Day any time of the year by participating in beautification projects and household hazardous waste collection programs.
Here are a few other ways you can help preserve and protect the natural beauty of our region:
• Become one of the thousands of volunteers who maintain and improve the Appalachian Trail, a public resource enjoyed by more than 4 million hikers each year.
It is largely volunteers who maintain the 2,175-mile-long footpath along the crest of the Appalachian Mountains through 14 states from Maine to Georgia. To learn more about becoming a trail volunteer, visit appalachiantrail.org.
• Participate in litter cleanup and beautification projects in your community. Neighborhood associations in Johnson City often sponsor litter and household waste cleanup days. Get involved in these programs.
• It’s also a good idea to participate in local recycling programs that benefit the environment every day of the year.
