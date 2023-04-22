KTVB Cleanup

Keeping the Valley Beautiful is hosting two cleanup events during April for Unicoi County.

 Contributed

Celebrating Earth Day is intended to call attention to the need to appreciate the vital resources of our planet.

As We See It

Earth Day is also a reminder of the things we should be doing everyday to protect the beauty of Mother Nature.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you