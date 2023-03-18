We’re glad Elizabethton business owners and the Carter County Car Club were able to come to an agreement in the dispute over the club’s weekly downtown cruise-ins.

Not everyone on either side of the issue were happy with the new arrangement to push the first cruise-in of the year to May, but part of reaching a compromise means not everyone will get everything they want.

