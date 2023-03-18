We’re glad Elizabethton business owners and the Carter County Car Club were able to come to an agreement in the dispute over the club’s weekly downtown cruise-ins.
Not everyone on either side of the issue were happy with the new arrangement to push the first cruise-in of the year to May, but part of reaching a compromise means not everyone will get everything they want.
Knowing that and being able to coming to a compromise is an important part of dealing with conflict like adults.
The weekly rumble of classic cars has been a staple downtown during the spring and summer months for years, and the event has contributed significantly to the growth of the district.
But with that growth has come news businesses that would benefit from having more parking available for customers on Saturdays. It’s a good problem to have, because it means business is doing well again in an area that was lacking for quite a while.
We hope the decision to push the downtown cruise-in’s opening from April to May will open the door to more discussion between the car club and the merchants. We know the club has already entertained offers to hold the cruise-in elsewhere in April, perhaps the partnership could open up opportunities for paid sponsorships from Elizabethton businesses.
Business owners and automotive enthusiasts can absolutely co-exist, and we think there are plenty of ways for the two groups to work together for the benefit of everyone involved, including patrons.
We’re looking forward to their continued partnership in the future.