Taking advantage of the new spring weather, my dining partner and I took a Saturday afternoon drive into Unicoi County. The redbud trees were in the final stages of flowering, with the dogwoods just beginning to bloom. As we motored up Tenn. Highway 107, making guesses on whether “Blackberry Winter” would be early this year, my dining partner spotted the new Butter and Grace Restaurant and said we were stopping there for an early supper. As she was in the driver’s seat, I wasn’t in a position to argue.
First impressions
Butter & Grace is located in the Tennessee Hills Mountain Melodies facility on Tenn. 107, about two miles or so north of the Erwin National Fish Hatchery. The Mountain Melodies building is on the right side of the road. There is a large sign out front; the building has a good-sized parking lot. When we were there, a sign on the front door suggested we use the side door, under the building’s portico.
Entering Butter & Grace finds you in the main dining area which also doubles as audience seating after 7 p.m. on Fridays for the Tennessee Mountain Music crowd. When we were there, the dining area was still in restaurant-seating mode, with accommodations for nearly 70 hungry customers.
Our server Kaitlyn brought our menus along with our meal’s “starter,” a bowl of soup beans with sliced Texas white onions sided with cornbread hush puppies along with a spoon provided for easy serving.
Selections
The menu at Butter & Grace is a compact one page, divided into a selection of sandwiches, served with one side order, and also a platters’ section featuring a meat entrée with two side orders ($15.95) or three ($18.95). Due to the lateness of the afternoon, my dining partner and I decided to leave the sandwiches side of the menu for another visit, and concentrated on the menu’s “meat & two sides” selections.
I chose the “Granny Adams Boarding House Meat Loaf” entrée with a side order each of cornbread salad and a garden side salad.
My dining partner selected the (deep-fried) Alaskan whitefish along with a side order of macaroni and cheese and a bowl of the house coleslaw.
How it tastes
First, having a complimentary starter of beans, onions and cornbread hush puppies is a very good idea. The soup beans were cooked correctly. I was particularly pleased when some of my quick do-it-yourself knife work turned sliced rings of onions into chopped onions that were the perfect mix-in for the beans and crumbled-up hush puppies. All in all, a very nice opener.
My visit to “Granny Adams Boarding House” to try her meat loaf was OK, though somewhat disappointing. The level of chopped green pepper in the meat loaf was somewhat higher than I liked, pervading a “green pepper” flavor that was a trifle overpowering to the loaf’s ground beef. Even the meat loaf’s ketchup-laden “savory glaze” was having issues with the level of chopped green pepper in my inch-thick slice of Granny Adams’ latest. The cornbread salad was very good, as was the garden side salad.
My dining partner was very pleased with her Alaskan whitefish, which was prepared by dredging each filet in a thinned flour batter before deep-frying it in hot oil, endowing each fried filet with a crunchy crust surrounding a piping hot and flaky whitefish. Her macaroni and cheese used elbow macaroni together with American cheese and plenty of it. A light dusting of bread crumbs provided the crowning touch. The coleslaw was also correctly prepared, not overly sauced with a mayonnaise/salad dressing mixture, making it a good match for both the whitefish as well as the macaroni and cheese.
Final thoughts
While my dining partner and I were enjoying our early supper at Butter & Grace, we were entertained by the guitar-playing Ray Mitchell who, being the “show” portion of our “Dinner and a Show,” regaled us with some selections out of America’s songbook, in the vein of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
The two of us enjoyed our meal at Butter & Grace; beginning with the soup beans, onions and hush puppies “starter.” As for our respective entrées and sides, other than a surfeit of green pepper in my inch-thick slice of “Granny Adams Meat Loaf,” our early supper was both pleasant and delicious.