Stubborn, egocentric people forced Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy’s hand. He had no choice Monday but to follow neighboring Sullivan County’s lead in mandating the use of facial coverings in indoor public settings. The recent exponential rise in novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Tennessee and the region, especially in this county, demanded action.
It was clear that maintaining mask usage as a mere suggestion was not working, given both the number of noncompliant people in public and the startling increases in rates.
Still, a mandate is only as good as how well it’s followed. For both reasons of pride and politics, many will continue to refuse to comply.
So the burden unfortunately lands on business owners and managers.
If they have not already, they will need to post clear instructions at entrances barring people from entering without masks. They will need to make sure all employees are properly masked — far too many wear them below the nose or at the chin.
Retailers, restaurants and other heavily frequented operations would do well to also post employees at entrances to monitor and restrict access. Others will find themselves refusing service.
Let’s hope that does not bring trouble. As local businesspeople police their establishments, the most adamant of anti-maskers could bring reason for alarm. Convenience store clerks, fast food workers, bank tellers, bowling alley managers — you name it — could be faced with angry customers on a frequent basis.
That’s no reason, however, for businesses not to enforce the mayor’s order. This is a major health crisis that already has stolen about 140,000 lives in this country and left many others with debilitating effects.
Someone has to take responsibility for maintaining safety. His unfortunate use of the phrase “mask Nazis” aside — let’s not equate public health safety measures with fascism and the Holocaust — Grandy was largely right about not expecting law enforcement to actively enforce the mandate. It would be an unwieldy task and strain resources.
It stands to reason, however, that as sheriff’s deputies and police officers go about their usual duties, they should issue friendly verbal reminders to people they encounter without masks. They should also remind business owners of their responsibility for the health and safety of their employees and the public.