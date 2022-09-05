In these days of high volatility in the restaurant game, it is good to see the Kalogeros name attached to a restaurant venture in downtown Johnson City. Burg’r & Barrel is a neat idea for a restaurant, especially one that seems destined to be the link that joins a resurgent downtown to the fast-rising West Walnut Street Project.
The proprietor’s shift in focus from the familiar-to-everybody Peerless Restaurant style of traditional dining to a tonier and edgier take on “Pub Grub” is worth watching, especially when it occurs in downtown Johnson City, where “Pub Grub” seems to be the norm rather than the exception.
First impressions
Burg’r & Barrel occupies the old Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railroad passenger and freight station at the corner of Buffalo and Cherry streets in downtown Johnson City.
If the light is just right, you can see traces of the former tenant’s advertising on the building itself, (and a real shame for a building with a historic pedigree like this one has).
The building is still shoehorned in between the four floors of the Summers Hardware Company and the four lanes of West State of Franklin Road. There is plenty of parking on the Cherry Street side of the restaurant, stretching beyond the station’s old freight platform.
Once through the immaculately clean double doors of the old station, you find yourself in the former freight office and storage facility, ably converted to a spacious dining area, the restaurant’s east wall is occupied by the kitchen and the hallway to the restrooms. The west-facing wall holds the bar and brew areas, completing the encompassing of an inside dining area that can accommodate just shy of 115 diners. More seating is available outside on the freight and passenger platform, and there is also what appears to be the beginnings of a neat outdoor taproom and beer garden. Décor is “Early 20th Century Transportation,” making both a subtle and an also unique hat-tip to the building’s former occupants and purpose.
Selections
My dining partner and I were greeted at the door by the cheerful and capable Hannah, who was kind enough to see us to a table that was just out of the way, but still afforded a good view of the restaurant’s interior.
From a two-sided menu with limited choices, my dining partner asked Hannah to bring her the Butcher’s Table 1938 Classic Burg’r plate with French fries as its side order ($12).
I chose the El Gringo Burg’r with Fries and More plate ($14) together with an a la carte premium side order of Orzo & Wild Rice Gems ($1 extra).
How it tastes
My dining partner was very pleased with her Butcher’s Table 1938 Classic Burg’r plate. Here, a half-pound of the Kalogeros’ own proprietary blend of beef is ground in-house into a burg’r. It is then stacked on an old-fashioned butter bun together with sliced onions and tomatoes, lettuce, a dollop of Duke’s mayonnaise and some spicy brown mustard, with a skewer stuck through it to hold it together. The side order of very good fresh-cut French fries is served in an attractive chromed metal basket along with a ramekin of some good ol’ ketchup for dipping purposes. All quite pleasant to look at, and even more fun to digest.
My El Gringo Burg’r with Fries & More had something for everyone. In addition to the quarter-pound version burg’r, the El Gringo also includes a quarter pound of smoked and pulled pork (shoulder, one hopes) together with avocado cream, (creamed avocado, maybe?), some fried and spicy jalapeno pepper slices covered with black bean “spread” and a very nice salsa drizzle. The “More” part of my plate was a half-cup of thick, pimento-laced queso for dipping, together with some multi-color corn tortilla chips that could not have been commissary-prepared, being fresh-baked, very thin and very crisp. The Orzo & Wild Rice Gems was good, though unremarkable; it needed something besides itself to hang that dollar-extra “premium side order” moniker on.
The bottom line
As my partner and I enjoyed our meal of burg’r and sides, Burg’r & Barrel continued to welcome guests for an evening’s worth of dining on well-prepared and tasty cuisine in attractive and comfortable surroundings.
It will be interesting (and something of a personal education) to see how this new entry in the Kalogeros family business will develop and perform in the months to come. Whatever the future brings, Burg’r and Barrel has my interest and, I suspect, the contents of my wallet.