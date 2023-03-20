At the edge of the north Johnson City restaurant scene is a quiet dining spot located in a most unlikely place.
The Burger Bar can be found in the portico of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. Though most of its customers are guests of Doubletree, the Burger Bar’s unique menu style and luscious offerings are enough to tempt, not just the hotel’s hungry and the curious, but those of Johnson City who are wanting a hamburger done the way we like it.
First Impressions
In Johnson City, take North Roan Street to its junction with Mockingbird Lane and turn right. Pass two bank buildings on your left, and turn into the parking lot of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. Parking is available in front of the hotel and to the left side.
The Burger Bar has its own entrance, though you can access it from the main lobby of the Doubletree. Inside is seating for about 60 customers in the mid-century modern décor. The 12-seat bar is set against against the far wall, next to the kitchen entrance. The restrooms can be found in the lobby, though not obviously, being screened by the hotel’s elevator pillar.
Selections
Upon being seated, your server hands you a red laminated menu with a dry marker pen. You choose what you want to eat by checking it on the menu and handing it back to the server. Besides burgers, the Burger Bar serves up appetizers, some good-looking salads and five non-burger entrees.
Since this was a dine-around bunch trip, our friend the Retiree chose the “Build a Burger” option ($12), picking a one-third pound 100% all-beef hand-formed patty done Retiree-style: cooked medium-well, topped with cheddar cheese, fresh-sliced mushrooms with lettuce and a slice of tomato as toppings, on a wheat bun, mayonnaise was also available, as was a smear of gourmet ketchup on her plate as garnish.
It being a late Friday afternoon, my dining partner opted for the fish and chips ($16). Here, three sizable pieces of fresh whitefish are Yee-Haw beer battered and fried golden brown, sided with a miniature deep-fryer basket lined with absorbent paper and filled with hand-cut russet potato fries, sauced with an herb garlic remoulade and a roasted lemon on the side.
My choice was a Burger Bar Thai Chicken Salad ($15) being mixed field greens, arugula, grilled pineapple, and mandarin orange sections, all topped with grilled white meat chicken, chopped green onion stems with diced tomatoes served with a spicy Thai peanut dressing. For the table, I chose a side-order serving of fried onion rings ($4) with some jalapeno-laced ketchup to keep ‘em company.
How it tastes
My dining partner was very pleased with her order of fish and chips. The fish was fresh, prepared correctly, steamy and light on the inside with a good crunch to the fry batter surrounding it. My partner was especially fond of the French fries: fluffy hot inside, crunchy on the outside. The garlic remoulade made a nice touch, too.
My Thai Chicken Salad was also good; the grilled chicken’s marinade contrasting with the sour tang of the pineapple and mandarin orange sections, countered with the spicy smoothness of the Thai peanut salad dressing. My fried onion rings were also very good; each ring had a satisfying crunch.
The Retiree’s Build-a-Burger looked somewhat lonely on its serving plate, so I added one of my fried onion rings to the picture to keep it company. That said, the Retiree thoroughly enjoyed her burger. It was cooked to her specifications, having the correct amount of cheddar cheese melted on it. The lettuce and tomato were stacked under the burger patty rather than over it, so as not to interfere with the taste bouquet of the cheddar cheese and sliced mushrooms in the wheat bun’s upper berth. I had a bite, and found it to be quite delicious.
The bottom line
If you’ve got a hankering for a hamburger done “Your Way,” then the Burger Bar is the place for you. Their step-by-step Build-a-Burger process has enough variations and differences in how the end product turns out that will keep you coming back to try the next one. The appetizers are unique, the entrees are delicious and the salads totally enjoyable. The décor is serene and the service friendly and professional.
I’ll be back at The Burger Bar real soon.
I’ve got a hankering for my own Build-A-Burger: a classic American cheeseburger, with fries and a chocolate milkshake.
All done my way, of course.