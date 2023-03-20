At the edge of the north Johnson City restaurant scene is a quiet dining spot located in a most unlikely place.

The Burger Bar can be found in the portico of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. Though most of its customers are guests of Doubletree, the Burger Bar’s unique menu style and luscious offerings are enough to tempt, not just the hotel’s hungry and the curious, but those of Johnson City who are wanting a hamburger done the way we like it.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you