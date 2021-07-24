Unsafe living conditions, especially in facilities that house multiple people, are reason for immediate concern, but Johnson City’s recent building codes enforcement actions against the Haven of Mercy Rescue Mission could be seen as disingenuous as the city struggles with addressing homelessness.
Last month, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola advocated suspending available services for homeless people, like meal distribution programs and shelters, in hopes that those benefiting from them would move to another town.
Then last week, after a contractor reported burn marks in an electrical panel and city staff found other deficiencies that they said could lead to a fire, the city asked BrightRidge to shut off the Haven of Mercy’s power. Utility workers were unable to carry out the order, and the city suspended its attempt to declare a portion of the Haven’s facility uninhabitable on Thursday, because no one is currently living in the portion in question.
The city and the shelter have been at odds since at least January, when the Board of Dwelling Standards issued an order to vacate the building because of codes violations. Haven management have said the noted problems are being corrected, but work doesn’t seem to be progressing quickly enough for the city’s liking.
No one should live under unsafe conditions, and work at the Haven to improve the living standards for its residents is a positive development.
However, considering the context provided by Pindzola’s statements, we hope city building codes aren’t being weaponized to deprive people suffering homelessness of needed services.
Building standards are meant to be a protective shield for residents, despite their social status or income levels.
It seems backwards that, in our city currently, public funds are being allocated to pay high-earning remote workers to move here while city staff are pushing to cut off vital services to those of us who can’t afford a place to live in hopes it will force them out of town.
We’d like to see those priorities reversed, and we urge the city to take a less antagonistic posture against homeless Johnson Citians.