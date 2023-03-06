When my family and I moved to town way back when, the El Matador on the Bristol Highway was the one and only Mexican restaurant in town.
Having grown up in Arizona, my mother was especially fond of El Matador’s cuisine, along with the owner Rafael Jauregui and his family.
El Matador’s departure in 2011 saw the location mostly standing empty as a series of new Mexican cuisine restaurants tried their luck fishing for customers at this end of the North Roan Street Restaurant Corridor; all of them coming home carrying an empty creel.
However, the location has a new tenant with a new menu and a good deal of determination. Buena Vista Mexican Grill is looking to make the 2904 Bristol Highway address successful once again.
First impressions
In north Johnson City, bear right where North Roan Street splits into the Kingsport and Bristol Highways, with you following the Bristol Highway past the open field where the Pet Dairy offices once stood. The second building on your right is Buena Vista Mexican Grill. Parking is readily available, with easy access to the front of the building.
The Buena Vista folks have made some renovations that the dining area had needed since the last tenant was there. A lot of the previous decor has been removed, leaving a simplified and less cluttered dining environment. The cashier and carry-out station faces the main dining area, with access to the kitchen at left rear, and the restrooms down a short hallway at right rear.
Selections
Having had a very busy week, my dining partner was in no mood to face cooking our supper, prompting me to grab car keys and a jacket and take us both out to supper at Buena Vista.
Our server Sahit greeted us, and found a table that overlooked the entire dining room. He took our drinks order while pointing out the position of Buena Vista’s salsa bar, together with a basket of fresh-baked and crispy corn tortilla chips together with some of the best bean dip I’d ever tasted.
After a short consult of the menu, my dining partner chose the Carnitas platter ($14.50) sided with refried beans, tomato, onion, pickled jalapeno, seasoned rice and some warm, flour tortillas.
Menu in hand, my attention was drawn to the Gringo Especial platter ($16). A sizable handful each of bay scallops and a 15-count of peeled shrimp was folded into some seasoned rice, together with grilled cauliflower and broccoli florets, chopped onions, green pepper, sliced carrots, and a bowl of melted queso positioned centrally on the platter.
How it tastes
Though all Buena Vista entrees and sides are prepared “to order,” Sahit had our platters in front of us in about 15 minutes.
I was particularly pleased with my Gringo Especial platter. The shrimp were cooked to a turn, very moist and flavorful. The Bay scallops, though each about the size of a pencil eraser were quite tasty as well, as were the veggies, especially the cauliflower and the carrot slices. The queso was used only sparingly, though it made a good sauce for the dish’s seasoned rice. All in all, it was a very pleasant supper for the Mystery Diner.
Star of our suppers had to be my dining partner’s carnitas, being pork shoulder flavored with Buena Vista’s proprietary spice mixture and slow-roasted until it was fall-off-the-bone tender. My dining partner was quite skillful in cradling a warmed flour tortilla in one hand while ladling in just the right quantity of the carnitas pork, together with a spoonful of her do-it-yourself pico di gallo relish mixture of onion, pickled jalapeno, tomato sides together with a smear of Buena Vista’s refried beans. Then, dexterously folding bottom and sides of the laden tortilla in and then rolling it up, my dining partner had created a scrumptious fistful of spicy goodness. Very nice indeed.
The bottom line
With a menu as eclectic and tasty as the one my dining partner and I ordered from, served by a careful, friendly and attentive server as Sahit, in an atmosphere both pleasant and calming, Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant has all the elements it needs to be a success. My dining partner will be returning to sample more of what Buena Vista’s kitchen has to offer.
Try it for yourselves and see.