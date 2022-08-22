My paternal grandfather (“Gramps,” as we called him) was a man of few words.
When he spoke, which was rarely, everybody listened.
A well-read individual, Gramps frequently peppered his speech with quotations from the authors and orators he’d read about.
One quote in particular holds a special meaning for me, even today:
“Beware an old man in a hurry.”
This quote is attributed to the Victorian-era British statesman Lord Randolph Churchill (father of Winston) who was commenting on an elderly political opponent’s single-minded pursuit in achieving a particular goal.
I often think Gramps uttered it to keep us grandkids out of his way.
The smart ones (including me) did.
With lots of summers to my credit, I am finding out for myself what being “an old man in a hurry” is like.
If I see a day of running errands stretching before me, I know that I can plan to (at some point) stop by Buc Deli Drive-Thru for breakfast, lunch or supper on the go, as the case may be.
It’s the right place for an old man in a hurry to grab a bite of some properly “fast food.”
First impressions
Surely, by now all of Johnson City knows the Buc Deli Drive-Thru’s blue-and-gold painted building?
It has been serving its hungry customers at the corner of West Market Street and Indian Ridge Road long enough to become a Johnson City landmark.
I remember it from my college days, mostly because of its 99-cent “Hot Dog and 7Up” combo, an expense that my church-mouse’s wallet could just barely afford.
The drive-thru at Buc Deli can indeed be accessed from West Market Street, but the main entrance is around the corner on Indian Ridge Road. If you are getting in line, please alternate access to the drive-thru window with your fellow customers. Ordering and payment are made through the window on the right side of the building, and you drive around the building to access the pickup window. Sorry, there are no customer-accessible restrooms at Buc Deli Drive-Thru.
Selections
This particular evening, I was hurrying home after business in Jonesborough, when my dining partner asked me to bring her supper from Buc Deli Drive-Thru. This was an order of Buc Deli’s chicken tenders platter ($8.49 with tax) sided with their crinkle-cut French fries, some coleslaw and a thick slice of grilled Texas toast.
My choice was one of Buc Deli’s own barbecue chicken sandwich ($5.75 with tax) and a side order of fried onion rings ($2.95 with tax).
How it tastes
My dining partner was pleased with her choice of the chicken tenders platter, and from what I was able to share off of it, I agreed with her. The meat in each of the chicken tenders had been properly prepared before being lightly brined and then battered. Then, the tenders were quick-fried in hot, fresh cooking oil. Her crinkle-cut French fries were commissary-grade, but the same care in preparation that the chicken tenders received was evident here. The coleslaw, also a commissary product, was good, if not particularly memorable. My dining partner found a use for her slaw as “fixin’s” in a do-it-herself chicken tender sandwich, using her slice of Texas toast as the wrapper.
My barbecue chicken sandwich was delicious. A grilled boneless breast of chicken is first daubed with Buc Deli’s own barbecue sauce, then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and crispy strips of bacon. Be advised, the mayonnaise inside the bun’s lid makes Buc Deli’s barbecue chicken sandwich a hazardous double handful. Use table cutlery for proper handling here.
Buc Deli Drive-Thru’s fried onion rings are the only properly-prepared half-inch thick fried onion rings in Johnson City. They take the extra care to remove the tough outer layers of the onion before battering and frying, and have an excellent batter and frying technique: What you have there is positively scrumptious.
The bottom line
Opening at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, Buc Deli Drive-Thru does breakfast as well as lunch and supper. Their biscuits, especially their sausage biscuit (my favorite), are superb. For lunch, their several variations of hamburgers are uniformly good eating, as are their hot dogs. Yes, Buc Deli Drive-Thru will continue to be the premier fast food stop for this “old man in a hurry.”