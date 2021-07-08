For animal lovers, Brights Zoo on Jonesborough’s west side is one of the best-kept secrets of our region.
Since opening in 2007, we’ve watched the private zoo grow and add new animals and habitats.
Hundreds of school field trip groups have marveled at its giraffes, families have peered into its fish tanks, and visitors young and old have smiled at the creatures in its South America exhibit.
Most recently, the Brights added African black-footed penguins, Asian small-clawed otters, fennec foxes and several new reptiles to displays that debuted last week.
These new animals, especially the penguins and otters, are sure to be crowd pleasers.
We’re fortunate to have a resource like Brights Zoo here in our backyard.
In addition to the entertainment factor, the zoo serves to educate and raise awareness for conservation. Those last two are its core missions.
There are no wild giraffes roaming the foothills of East Tennessee, and no penguins make their homes on the shoreline of Watauga Lake.
By bringing these exotic animals to us and our children, the Brights are teaching us about faraway places. They’re fostering understanding of our connection to nature and how important it is to maintain that connection.
If you’re ever near Limestone with some time to spare, visit Brights Zoo. It’s a true hidden gem.