With gentle spring breezes warming the air and the fragrance of flowers and new-mown grass prevalent everywhere, my dining partner decided we both needed to get outside and enjoy it all. This included having somebody else cooking our breakfast besides my dining partner, then having it served to us both in tranquil surroundings.
Only one place in town fit my dining partner’s requirements.
So it was that we began a recent Saturday by having breakfast at The Kitchen at Grace Meadows Farm.
First impressions
The Kitchen at Grace Meadows Farm is located off John France Road between Johnson City and Boone’s Creek in Washington County, Tennessee. From Johnson City, take US Highway 11-E toward Jonesborough. Turn right at Headtown Road. John France Road is the fifth left, with Grace Meadows Farm on your right encompassed by a white two-bar fence. Grace Meadows Farm is extensive, with the Kitchen located at its heart and parking available near to hand.
After a short walk across the facility grounds, the manicured lawn, the patio and through the brass-appointed front doors, you enter the restaurant proper. On the wall to your left is a “chalkboard” detailing the day’s supper menu. Opposite this is a compact gift shop with souvenirs of your visit available for purchase. The hostess lectern is nearby, staffed with able and friendly youngsters who will conduct you to your table in the dining area.
Said dining area is vast, easily accommodating more than 100 hungry customers. The kitchen and service areas are centrally located as are the restrooms.
Selections
My dining partner and I were seated at a sturdy wooden table with four equally sturdy chairs, and our server Matty presented breakfast menus and took our drink orders.
After a brief consult, I chose the three-egg omelet with cheddar cheese, bacon and toast, ($9.49) with additional fillings ($0.50 each) being spinach, onions, mushrooms and sausage, all totaling $11.49. My dining partner opted for the Farm Breakfast ($8.95) of two eggs, (fried medium well, of course) with grits, three strips of bacon, two biscuits with sausage gravy. Seeing the grits on her order, I asked Matty to add an order of the pimento cheese grits ($5) for the table.
How it tastes
Matty had our meals served in about 15 minutes.
My omelet was quite good, the spinach being in leaf form instead of chopped, the onions and mushrooms diced properly and both sausage crumbles and grated cheddar cheese were plentiful and tasty. The multigrain toast was bend-y; its texture would have been better dry-toasted instead of buttered and then grilled. The pimento cheese grits were serviceable, if a bit bland. Its taste needed the ”bottom” that a touch of garlic would have provided. Also needed was some “pungent pain” to balance the garlic, which the inclusion of chopped pimento peppers or (in my preference) jalapeno peppers would have seen to.
I discussed this at length with the owner who had stopped by our table to ask how our breakfast was. She listened attentively and asked some questions of her own, noting my response.
My dining partner was pleased with her Farm Breakfast for the most part, though the sausage gravy had more salt than was needed. Her grits order was lumpy and lacked flavor. The owner was informed of this as well, and told us both of our suggestions would be seen to.
Heading out the door
I can think of no better way to start a weekend than with breakfast in the tranquil surroundings found at The Kitchen at Grace Meadows Farm.
Despite a couple of stumbles, the breakfast my dining partner and I had was quite good, and its service prompt and friendly. Equally as important, our suggestions for improvements were discussed and catalogued for resolution.
The venue of the Kitchen at Grace Meadows farm is a lovely oasis of calm, remarkably so despite its proximity to the bustle of the nearby Johnson City — Jonesborough “Corridor.”
For those wanting an additional layer of bucolic atmosphere, there is talk of adding farm animals to the place.
This should be interesting.