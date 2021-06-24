Bobbie Shirley has kept things rockin’ for the last 46 years.
Working at the Freedom Hall Civic Center, she hasn’t only supported rock shows, though. If you’ve seen country acts, rodeos, Muppets, ice skating Disney princesses, professional wrestlers or the Harlem Globetrotters, there’s a good chance Bobbie had a hand in the show.
Since volunteering as an usher for the venue’s first performance, comedian Bob Hope in 1974, she rose through the ranks at the civic center, working in the ticket booth, the concessions stand, as the administrative secretary and the box office manager.
She retired this year from Freedom Hall’s director position.
When Johnson City commissioners honored Bobbie with a proclamation last month — she was also recognized by the governor — Jenny Brock said she was a library of institutional knowledge for Freedom Hall and it wouldn’t be the same without her.
We’d also like to thank Bobbie for the years she’s put in and wish her well in her retirement.
We and our families have been to countless shows she’s worked on behind the scenes over the years, so we know she’s earned the rest and relaxation.
Congratulations, Bobbie, on a stellar and star-studded career. You’ve brought joy and entertainment to hundreds of thousands of us, and Johnson City was lucky to have you.