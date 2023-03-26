I am helpless in the kitchen.
In the years I’ve been on this planet I have used a stove, on purpose mind you, fewer times than I have fingers and toes.
So it is fortunate I am married to my dining partner, a phenomenal cook who learned how from her mother, Mamaw, of sainted memory and redoubtable culinary skill.
However, it occasionally happens that, through one cause or another my dining partner will seek out other eating establishments.
When this happens, we call our friend, dine-around bunch member the Retiree, which makes our dining out event a learning experience as well.
Our latest learning experience took the three of us to the Bluff City Diner for dinner.
First impressions
From Johnson City, take the Bristol Highway (US Highway 11-E) north through Piney Flats.
At the stoplight, turn right at Whitehead Road (US Highway 19-E) towards Elizabethton.
A short way along 19-E is the next stoplight, 19-E’s junction with the Bluff City Highway.
At the stoplight, turn left. Take the Bluff City Highway north into Bluff City.
In Bluff City, the highway parallels the South Holston River on your left. Look for Fleming Street on your right. Proceeding past it, you will find the Bluff City Diner about half a block further along on your right.
The Bluff City Diner is one of East Tennessee’s classic eateries. Rejecting use of the faux-folksy-ness found in your typical chain/franchise restaurant.
Bluff City Diner has the real thing.
The diner’s front door opens directly into their large dining area. A cashier and takeout counter runs along the room’s east side, with a large whiteboard near to hand for displaying the daily specials. There is seating to handle up to fifty customers at a time. Restroom access is down a rear hallway.
Bluff City Diner’s servers are competent, friendly and know the Diner’s menu forward and back.
Selections
Flora was our server, getting our drinks orders and informing us of the daily specials.
The Retiree chose a Bluff City Diner 5-ounce cheeseburger ($5.88) together with an order of French fries ($2.79).
After confirming with Flora that breakfast was indeed served all day as the menu said, my dining partner ordered the Country Breakfast Special ($6.99) with two biscuits and gravy.
I wanted something from both of the Breakfast and Dinner menus, choosing a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit ($3.57) plus a large garden salad with blue cheese dressing ($4.09).
How it tastes
Flora had the Retiree’s meal and that of my dining partner at table inside of 10 minutes, and mine two minutes later.
The Retiree was very pleased with her cheeseburger and fries. The burger was a thick and solid 5 ounces of 100% beef, grilled to perfection. Draped in its slice of American cheese, her burger was topped by a frond of leaf lettuce, a slice of red, ripe tomato and some mustard on a split-top potato bun. Her fries were commissary–grade crinkle-cuts, but were correctly fried until crispy and excellent with a daub of ketchup near to hand.
While the Retiree was enjoying her cheeseburger and fries, my dining partner was getting tucked into Bluff City Diner’s version of a Country Style Breakfast. This proved to be two eggs, fried medium well, three strips of crispy fried bacon and two very nice and light biscuits paired with a bowl of sausage gravy. It turns out that the kitchen at Bluff City Diner knows how to fry eggs medium-well, as my dining partner likes them, Together with the bacon strips, the biscuits and gravy, my dining partner’s “Breakfast for Dinner” was quite a success.
Meanwhile, I was discovering that honest blue cheese salad dressing had a marked effect on the flavor and texture of a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit. Everything was fine, though I won’t be doing culinary experiments involving blue cheese again anytime soon.
The bottom line
Bluff City Diner is a great place for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and you can get all three at any time of day during the week, excepting Monday and Tuesday. The food is outstanding.
By example, the wait staff can pass along the idea of being neighborly to the customers.
For instance, one of their customers, an elderly gentleman wearing a veteran’s baseball cap, had finished his meal and went up to the hostess to pay for it.
The hostess said that his bill had already been paid by another diner, as a way of thanking the veteran for his service.
This scene is a more common occurrence in local “Mom n’ Pop” restaurants than the chain/franchise shops. Here the dining public are more aware of each other, observing other’s situations and recognizing the service these special citizens have given to the rest of us.
Makes you glad to be an American, doesn’t it?